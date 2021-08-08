This August Uplands Village is celebrating its 100th anniversary. On Aug. 4, 1921, Miss Elizabeth Fletcher and Dr. May Cravath Wharton rented a small six-room two-story building formerly serving as a store from Mr. Frank Frey, a local farmer. They called the house, located at the corner of Browntown Road and Route 70 (Main Street), Sanex. They were ready to receive two patients on Aug. 7, which is considered Uplands’ true birthday. After her husband’s death in November 1920, Dr. Wharton made the decision to remain in Pleasant Hill to undertake medical and health work for “the mountain.” She and her husband, Edwin R. Wharton, had come to Pleasant Hill from New Hampshire in 1917 when he took up his post as principal of the Pleasant Hill Academy. A petition from the people of the region asking her to stay to be “their doctor” helped her make that decision to stay after his untimely death.
Plans were soon underway for the Cumberland Mountain Sanatorium at Pleasant Hill to accommodate more beds, dining room, hall, offices, and other needs of a small hospital. On Nov. 1, 1921, the two women were joined by Alice Adshead, a fine nurse from Canada who soon shared their dream of establishing a hospital for the needs of the mountain people of the area. Dr. May’s inspiration for the name “Uplands” came when she read a poem, titled “The Call,” which she saw in her cousin’s office on Lower Broadway in New York City. The line, “Up from the lowlands…,” she felt expressed her idea for a hospital — Uplands! In 1922, Uplands Cumberland Mountain Sanatorium opened as an eight-bed hospital with room for more. A barn, farmhouse, cannery, laundry, storage building, and water treatment facility soon covered the 200 acres around the Sanatorium. A second floor, porches, and an annex were added to the building.
Five out-clinics were held in various places in White and Cumberland counties. In 1937 the 30-bed Van Dyck Tuberculosis Sanatorium was built and thereafter the hospital was referred to as Cumberland General or “Old General.” The name Uplands referred to the growing medical campus, which included houses built for workers in Pleasant Hill. That year, J.F. Meisamer became the business manager of the Uplands medical campus and his wife, Frances Meisamer, became the head nurse at Cumberland General.
The three founding mothers of Uplands were instrumental in getting the funds through federal, state, and local aid to see that Pleasant Hill’s Uplands General Hospital was relocated to the county seat in Crossville. The Cumberland Medical Center opened in 1950. Only the Van Dyck TB Hospital remained in Pleasant Hill. After the death of Elizabeth Fletcher, Dr. Wharton and Miss Adshead realized that there was a new need that Uplands might fill. There were many lovely sites on this land where homes might arise for older people. The climate was right and costs were low so that this area would be attractive for people to retire to. In 1957 the first retirement cottage was built. Concerned that retired elders would require medical care Dr. May and Alice Adshead conceived a plan for a nursing home. With the aid of state and federal funds, grants, and gifts that dream was built. Wharton Nursing home was dedicated on June 21 in 1957. Van Dyck House closed as a tuberculosis sanatorium that year but continued to be used as an annex to Wharton Nursing Home. From then on the Uplands name referred to the Uplands Retirement Village.
In 1961 J. F. Meisamer became the director of the retirement center. Robert Couch was named administrator of Wharton Nursing Home in Pleasant Hill and the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville. William Lloyd Black became the administrator of Uplands Retirement Village from 1962 through 1965 succeeded by Rev. H. Wayne Peck. Uplands business offices were constructed in Wharton Nursing Home and the first triplex on Heritage Drive was completed that year. Finally in 1967, it was determined to separate the board of directors for Uplands Retirement Village and the Cumberland Medical Center. The first “Life Lease Home” was established in 1967 and the Baird Addition to Wharton Nursing Home was dedicated in 1968. A “Life Lease” is a residential lease in which the tenant pays an entrance fee and monthly fees in exchange for exclusive use of the unit for life. The leasee pays for the upkeep and property taxes on the home and grounds. In 1971, Uplands Retirement Village celebrated the 50th anniversary of its founding. In next week’s column the next 50 years of the Village will be chronicled.
