On July 13, there was a wonderful turnout for the Red Cross blood drive by staff and residents of Uplands Village. Twenty-four pints were collected exceeding the goal of 120%. Trena Wyatt, marketing director of Uplands Village, coordinated and worked with the Red Cross for the blood drive held in Heritage Hall in Pleasant Hill. As the summer months roll on, blood donations and blood supplies are shrinking at an alarming rate. A recent notice from the American Red Cross reported supplies in central Tennessee and southwest Kentucky have dropped below a 24-hour supply. “There is a huge need for blood donations during the summer,” said the manager of donor services in the Tennessee Valley Region for the American Red Cross. “Because of summer activities and vacations, donations tend to be down.”
The staff and residents of Uplands Village provided the donors and a gathering place, Heritage Hall on Church Drive in Pleasant Hill, for an effective blood drive. Keith Mills of Servpro was a Power Red donor. During a “Power Red” donation, you give a concentrated dose of red cells, the part of your blood used every day for those needing transfusions as part of their care. This type of donation uses an automated process that separates your red blood cells from the other blood components, and then safely and comfortably returns your plasma and platelets to you. With just a little extra time at your appointment, you can donate more red cells and increase your impact on patients in need.
Red cells from a Power Red donation are typically given to trauma patients, newborns and emergency transfusions during birth, people with sickle cell anemia, and anyone suffering blood loss.
There are other blood drives scheduled in Cumberland County this summer so you can be part of this important service to the community. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of the appointment. The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination. If you receive a vaccine, knowing the name of the manufacturer (e.g. Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson) is important in determining your eligibility. In most cases, there’s no deferral time if you receive a vaccine.
Upcoming blood drives:
• Friday, July 23
Crossville Community
Old Fashion Church
250 10th Street
Crossville, TN 38555
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Friday, August 13
Cumberland Fellowship
Cumberland Fellowship Church
1640 West Ave.
Crossville, TN 38555
1-6 p.m.
• Sunday, August 15
Linary Church of Christ
1244 Old Highway 28
Crossville, TN 38555
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Friday, August 27
Crossville First United Methodist Church
69 Neecham Street
Crossville, TN 38555
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
