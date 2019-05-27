Spring seems to be the time for Health Fairs, and Uplands Village held theirs in conjunction with Cumberland Medical Center last week. This is a fitting partnership since CMC in Crossville had its origins with the Uplands Cumberland Sanatorium founded in Pleasant Hill in 1921. The founding mothers were Dr. May Cravath Wharton, Alice Adshead, RN; and Elizabeth Fletcher. Through the efforts of Dr. May Wharton, Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville was established in 1950. CMC continues its legacy by serving the residents of the Cumberland Plateau with high-quality healthcare. Those services greatly expanded in 2014 when CMC became a member of Covenant Health.
The Health Fair was held on Wednesday, May 22 from 7 a.m. -11 a.m. in Adshead Hall on the lower level of Fletcher House for Assisted Living, part of the continuing care facilities of Uplands Village. Participants had the opportunity to take advantage of blood pressure tests, glucose finger sticks, lung function, and pulse oximetry.
Anyone could sign up ahead of time for lab work for eleven different tests at a minimum cost. At 10 a.m. fitness buffs met to participate in a two-mile hike on the Lake Alice trail around uninhabited Lake Alice, one of two lakes in the village. There are several maintained hiking trails throughout the 500-acres of tree-lined neighborhoods amidst the wildflowers and over streams with beautiful vistas.
Amedisys, Encompass, Grace Givers, Quality, CARIS, and NHC-National Healthcare discussed their facilities in the area and the kinds of services they provide. Hospice of Cumberland County provided information and guidance. Functional Pathways Therapy described physical and occupational therapies that are offered at Uplands and other places. Buckeye Home Medical Equipment had a display and brochure describing what they offered. Friends of the Trails encouraged participation in the Cumberland County Marathon, which includes some of the Uplands’ trails.
Nurses from Uplands Village Wellness Center, Wharton Homes, Fletcher House & Memory Care Assisted Living described their programs. Cumberland Medical Center was represented by their various departments such as Lab, Breast, Diabetes, & Cancer Centers, Cardiology, Hyberbaric & Wound Care, and Outpatient Endoscopy. Other health related providers gave out literature and advice.
Morrison Food Service provided healthy drinks and salad as well as a free luncheon at 11:30 am, open to the public. This was followed by a talk on “Stroke Signs and Symptoms” by a RN from Genentech. Over 100 attendees obtained samples of everything from sugar-free candy to weekly medicine holders while replenishing their supply of pens. Where else could you get medical advice, brochures, door prizes, healthy snacks and interesting experts to talk with for free? Visit www.uplandsvillage.com to find out more about Uplands Village and www.cmchealthcare.org to learn more about Cumberland Medical Center. At 4 p.m., the “Fifth Annual Multi-Generational Fun Run” continued what has become an annual tradition. This is not a competitive race as all ages from babies in strollers, young and old people on bicycles, walkers, runners, and elders with walkers or wheelchairs participated. Even dogs on leashes enjoyed the camaraderie and refreshments at the end of an easy route through parts of the Village.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday & Thursday Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy 70 W. Regular store hours are 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 for large items or a big load. The Grab is collecting paperback books for the inmates at the Cumberland County Justice Center.
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Pioneer Hall Museum is open for your visits until the end of October. For visits at any other time, call Sharon at 277-5226, Jeanne at 277-3111 or Chris at 277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible Study & Prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Friday - Sunday, May 31 – June 2, Annual Meeting of the Southeast Conference of the United Church of Christ will hold their meetings, workshops and exhibit hall in the Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC; the PH Community House, Adshead Hall of Fletcher House and Heritage Hall. For more information call the Church at 931-277-3193.
