The eight-week Uplands Summer Day Camp for the children of Uplands’ staff, which is provided at no cost to parents, has become a new and welcome tradition at Uplands Village. In its fifth year now, the camp is enthusiastically embraced by Village residents, board members and staff. Donations to support the camp were received from the Uplands Village Board of Directors, Wharton Association, and community members. The remainder needed to run the Summer Day Care Camp is subsidized by Uplands Village. Parents pay for special trips, provide craft materials, and supply daily snacks. The Summer Day Camp Director is Tammy Green, a long-time Teaching Assistant at PH Elementary School.
Twenty-four kids had a blast at camp, which operated on the Uplands Village 500-acre campus. There is plenty of room for out door activities and scheduled time in the Uplands Aquatic Center – much preferable to being confined to one room all day while parents work. The children range in ages from 5 to 12. The Day Care Camp ran from June 3 through the end of July operating 6 am to 4 pm, Mon- Fri. Breakfasts and lunches are free for all at Pleasant Hill Elementary School. The Camp headquarters is in Heritage Hall in the former Uplands' office area. The children are well supervised by Director, Tammy Green with an appropriate number of adult leaders 'traveling' in groups. Their first priority is Eden Alternative interaction with elders at Wharton Homes, Village Neighborhoods, Fletcher House and the Wellness Center. They purposefully follow a schedule to visit and interact with elders at each location.
For Uplands’ staff, the camp means not having to scramble to find safe, reliable childcare for their children while the schools are on summer break. They also know the kids are being offered many new learning and growing opportunities they might otherwise never experience. The campers share in any planned entertainment activities that take place on the campus. Uplands residents look forward to the opportunity each summer to connect with the youngsters. In coordination with the camp counselors, many residents offered special activities and new experiences for the kids. Pioneer Hall Museum provided docents to explain the area’s history when the children toured the Museum. When possible, field trips to nearby attractions, parks, or swimming places are taken.
The summer camp also dovetailed beautifully with the Eden Alternative (Uplands is a registered Eden Alternative community), which states that intergenerational relationships "provide the young and old alike with a pathway to a life worth living." As an added bonus, the Courtesy Cart program at the Uplands Wellness Center for Rehabilitative Therapy and Nursing Care was started with the 2018 Summer Day Campers. Staff Lisa Norris RN, Eden Educator, set up the cart for practicing the Eden Alternative principle of elders having contact with children. Based on the candy stripe program, this gave the young ones a chance to interact with older adults as they offer them everything from magazines, books and notecards to small, convenience-size toiletries to make their stay more enjoyable. The Courtesy Cart was immediately popular with patients and with the day campers! In December 2018 the current Courtesy Cart system was started this time with adult volunteers. They make their rounds nearly every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and it is welcomed by everyone at the Wellness Center. This summer on Tuesdays an adult and a few children again operated the Courtesy Cart at the Wellness Center. Without a doubt, the Uplands Summer Day Camp is a winner for everyone in the Village!
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tues & Thurs Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy 70 W. Regular store hours are 10 am – 4 pm and Sat, 10 – 2 pm. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Wednesdays from 10 am - 4 pm and Sundays from 2 - 5 pm Pioneer Hall Museum is open for your visits until the end of October. If you have visitors at any other time, feel free to call Sharon at 277-5226 or Chris at 277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesdays, 6 pm, Bible Study & Prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd near Main St.
Sundays through August 18, 10:45 am, Celtic Worship Series at PH Community Church, 67 Church Dr. Music by the Tenutos: Diana Riggs, piano & Celtic harp; Dicksie Schmitt, fiddle & violin; Laura Riester, recorders; and Diantha Hodges, cello.
Tues, August 13, 12 Noon, Pleasant Hill Emergency Siren Test.
Tues, August 13, 6 pm, Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at PH Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., PH 277-3813
