Residents and friends in Uplands Village enjoyed a New Year’s Eve celebration in Adshead Hall of Fletcher House.
It was a social time with music, singing, games, and camaraderie. Finger snacks and beverages were shared to toast in the new year in a countdown to midnight with those living in Nuuk, Greenland; and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which happened at 9 p.m. CST, since most folks had trouble staying up until midnight Central time.
In the Gregorian calendar, New Year’s Eve (also known as Old Year’s Day or Saint Sylvester’s Day in many countries), the last day of the year, is Dec. 31. In many countries, New Year’s Eve is celebrated at evening social gatherings, where many people dance, eat, drink and watch or light fireworks. The celebrations generally go on past midnight into New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
Tonga and Kiritimati (Christmas Island), part of Kiribati in the Pacific Ocean, are examples of the first places to welcome the New Year while Baker Island near Hawaii in the United States of America is among the last.
New Year’s has its traditions and customs, just like all the other holidays. The most well known is the traditional kiss at midnight and coming in a close second are the hard-to-stick-to resolutions folks make.
Churches often ring in the New Year by praying for the coming year. The annual event is called a Watch Service. One New Year tradition in Appalachia is the New Year baby. The custom of using a baby to signify the New Year originated in ancient Greece, the baby symbolizing in this case not birth, but rebirth.
The Germans added the twist of a baby with a New Year’s banner, bringing the idea with them to early America.
The traditional New Year’s meal throughout the region generally centers around black-eyed peas. They might be accompanied by rice and stewed tomatoes, or ham and cabbage, or whipped into a Hoppin’ John (or Hop’n John) stew.
But wherever they turn up, they symbolize luck, friends and money in the coming year.
Some folks in Appalachia open every door and window at the stroke of midnight to let out any residual bad luck. They make a loud ruckus banging on pots and pans, setting off fireworks and taking part in other noisy activities to chase it far away.
Shooting guns and setting off fireworks as the New Year rolls in is common practice in some areas. We had a friend who at midnight would set off a small cannon that shot wads of paper, but made a satisfying bang.
The John C. Campbell Folk School in North Carolina has the odd tradition of shooting a pair of boxer shorts out of a cannon as midnight draws near.
Dropping a possum at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve is most definitely not a traditional Appalachian custom. Nearby the Folk School, Brasstown, NC; self-proclaimed “Opossum Capital of the World,” has only been dropping — well, gently lowering in a Plexiglas pyramid—possums in front of Clay’s Corner for the last decade and a half or so. When the Festival moved to Andrews, NC, last year, there was such an outcry from animal-rights groups that the mayor declared that there would “no longer be any live animals involved whatsoever” in the New Year’s Eve Festival.
These days the World Anvil Shooting Society holds its annual anvil shooting competition down at the Laurel, MS, Wood Expo every April, but informal backyard anvil shootings as an Appalachian holiday season event can be traced back to the Civil War.
The Scots-Irish community often observes “first-footing” on Hogmanay (Scottish word for the last day of the year) — the first person to set foot over a neighbor’s threshold on the New Year brings that household luck for the year.
First-footer greeters hope for a fair-haired man and that he will be carrying a lump of coal for the fire, a loaf for the table and whiskey for the man or men of the house.
Whatever your custom of ways to celebrate the coming of a new year, there is always the faith that it will be better than the last one.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
The Grab thrift store is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be donated inside during business hours. Please do not leave on Grab porch. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Documentaries “Retirement Gamble” and “Pension Gamble,” 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Room 4, Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, Main St. and Church Dr.
Soup supper, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, followed by Taize service at 6:15 in Pleasant Hill Community Church sanctuary.
Bible study and prayer, 6 p.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Memory Care support group, 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in Heritage Hall. All welcome.
Special-called Town Council meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Town Hall, 351 E. Main St. Purpose is to discuss issues from citizens. 931-277-3813.
Pleasant Hill emergency siren test, noon Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Pleasant Hill Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
