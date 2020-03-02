It is quite rare these days for anyone to work 45 years at one company.
As you might surmise, Frankie Brown was quite young when he began his career with Uplands Village.
At the end of January, the staff, administrators and most of the Uplands Villagers gathered in Adshead Hall of Fletcher House to honor and say goodbye to their popular head of maintenance.
Executive Director Herschel Murner praised the long career and professional way Frankie worked with his staff and all of the residents. Pleasant Hill Mayor Lisa Patrick presented him with a plaque of appreciation, saying, “Frankie has been an important element in cultivating an excellent working relationship between his maintenance crew and our Town Team to help service the Pleasant Hill residents.”
Barbara Smith, president of the Uplands Residents Assembly, presented Frankie with monetary thanks collected from Uplands’ members and friends.
Others in attendance had heartwarming or humorous stories to tell about ways he has helped them over the years.
Although he was born in Chattanooga, Brown has lived in the Pleasant Hill area for most of his life. His dad was a miner in the Clifty Mines, and Frankie remembers the many houses and businesses there before the mines closed and they were moved or torn down. His dad sometimes worked in Chattanooga preparing telephone poles, which is why the family was there when Frankie was born.
Frankie did try out some other workplaces before settling in at Uplands. He didn’t care for the routine monotony of a shirt factory, nor did he like living north in Ohio, where he worked in a machine shop.
Returning to the Pleasant Hill area he decided to apply in 1975 at Wharton Nursing Home, which was part of the Uplands campus. He became an orderly, which meant assisting medical staff with various nursing and medical interventions. This meant everything from emptying bedpans to giving simple shots. His was on-the-job training by doing.
Orderlies have been phased out of health care facilities in recent years, and their functions are now replaced by the patient care assistant and certified nursing assistants.
In Wharton, he built personal relationships, learned a great deal about people, life, caring for others, and what is important in life.
In the late 80s, a transition in the role of orderlies occurred. Whereas earlier men only cared for men and women for women, certified CNAs began to care for both. Fewer and fewer male orderlies were needed. The Uplands executive director at that time, Ed Dahmer, moved Brown into maintenance. Since he drove the church bus, he worked Sundays through Thursdays.
More on-the-job training followed. Frankie started with simple tasks, learning much from skilled maintenance workers like Jim England and Chuck Wightman. They trained and molded him, advised him and personally assisted him when necessary.
Brown soon became knowledgeable in the multiple areas that keep a Village running smoothly. So much so that he was selected to be director of maintenance. Uplands Village has often been staffed with relatives or more than one generation in a family. Presently, Frankie’s grandson is employed in maintenance, and he has encouraged others to apply.
“Uplands has always been about people,” Frankie said. “Early on, I saw that it was a people place. I enjoyed learning about and dealing with people from all over and their heritage. Outsiders need to get to know the locals and understand their heritage also.”
When asked what’s next, Frankie claims that he hasn’t made many plans. He has some personal stuff he wanted to do, some traveling, indulge in his hobbies with classic cars, exhibiting them, and do some fly fishing. He loves the Townsend area and surrounding Great Smokies.
His wish for Uplands Village is that it continues to be a “people place”.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Pleasant Hill Elementary School is now accepting applications to teach piano lessons to students in the after-school programs from 3:15-4:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Applicants may wish to work one afternoon per week up to four afternoons per week. Contact Jerry Buttrum at jbuttrum@ccschools.k12tn.net, or call the school office at 931-277-3677 and leave your name and number.
The Grab thrift store is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdsay and Thursday, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be taken inside during business hours. Please do not leave on Grab porch. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon, Trash and Treasure Sale preparation at Blue Barn on Lake Drive. Volunteers needed or drop off contributions.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd near Main St.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., Fair Trade Room open in Pleasant Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate, SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Thursday, March 5, 7 p.m., Community Bridge, Fletcher House Dining Room. All are welcome. Call 931-277-5977.
Friday, March 6, hike to Twin Arches, Big South Fork, Jamestown. Meet at 9:15 a.m. in the Aquatic Center parking lot on West Lake Rd to carpool to the trailhead.
Sat, March 7, Men’s Breakfast, 8 a.m., Pleasant Hill Community House. Call Phil Nevius at 931-277-5904 for information.
Sunday, March 8, 9 a.m., Documentary: “Living Old: The Modern Realities of Aging in America” in Room 4, Pleasant Community Church, United Church of Christ at Main St. and Church Dr.
Sundays, 9 a.m., Adult book study of Things Hidden by Richard Rohr in Room 1 of Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ.
Sunday, March 8, Potluck following 10:30 a.m. worship service at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission.
Monday-Wednesday, March 9-11, Uplands Lifelong Learning Institute presents Mark Altschuler, Ph.D. to explore short stories by Tobias Wolff. Visit ullipleasanthill.org for times and details.
Tuesday, March 10, 10 a.m., Pleasant Community House, Action by Christians to Abolish Torture meeting with Joe Sherrill as guest speaker. He works with safety management at Oak Ridge. Call 931-337-9220 for information.
Tuesday, March 10, noon, Pleasant Hill emergency siren test.
Tuesday, March 10, 6 p.m., Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at Pleasant Hill Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
