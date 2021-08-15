The emphasis of the first 50 years of Uplands in Pleasant Hill was directed toward growing the medical facilities and staff by improving therapeutic equipment and techniques. Once Cumberland Medical Center was well established in Crossville, the Uplands administration in Pleasant Hill began to concentrate on developing continuing care for elders in their sunset years.
By 1971, Uplands Retirement Village (as it was now known) was inhabited by 50 people in independent houses and 22 in apartments. Homes on Maple Circle, Church Dr, and the Hickory Hill area had been constructed by Pleasant Hill Academy teachers or medical staff at Uplands. Van Dyck TB Sanatorium was converted into three efficiency apartments and eight guest rooms, which were always filled as more and more visitors became interested in considering the retirement village. It became known as the Van Dyck House. It was a home-like building designed to serve persons who no longer desired to maintain a large apartment or house, but did not need nursing care.
As the retirement community grew, apartments were constructed in what became known as Van Dyck Village adjacent to Van Dyck House. Finally, when the Fletcher House of Assisted Living on the other side of Main St. was dedicated in 1984, the Van Dyck House was no longer needed. It has been boarded up to discourage vandals and stands as a monument to the dedicated medical personnel who served there. Also, 12 two-bedroom apartments and eight efficiency apartments had been completed by 1979 in Heritage Circle behind the Craft Shop, renamed as Heritage Hall when deeded to Uplands by Pleasant Hill Community Church.
The Village began to expand in other directions as well. Retirees began to build homes in the Meadows subdivision and on both sides of Lake Laura. Duplexes in Wood Lane and Grand View appealed to some seniors for easier maintenance.
Uplands Village is proud to be a member of the Eden Alternative Registry and the first in Tennessee to be approved to build a nursing home based on the Eden Alternative Household Model. The Eden Alternative is an international not-for-profit organization dedicated to transforming care environments into habitats for human beings that promote quality of life for all involved. The Eden Alternative’s principle-based philosophy empowers care partners to transform institutional approaches to care into the creation of a community where life is worth living. All of the Uplands staff and many community members have been trained in the Eden Alternative approach or philosophy that decisions belong with our elders, giving them autonomy over their daily lives as much as possible.
When the new Wharton Homes opened in 2010, elders were moved around the corner from Wharton Nursing Home on Lake Rd. to the four Eden philosophy homes on Main St., not too far from where the Uplands “Old General” hospital and Van Dyck Tuberculosis Sanatorium had been on Main St. The four new homes were named for four doctors who have served as medical directors of Wharton Nursing Home — Drs. Braun, Munson, Dougherty and Lake. Each home has a household coordinator working with a team made up of residents, staff, homemakers, caregivers, mentors, residents’ families and community members. Each home is served by its own team and has its own dining room and buffet kitchen, hearth and activity areas. Two homes join into a “neighborhood” with access to an outside garden and have common areas where the residents may come together for special entertainment.
In 2017 Dougherty and Lake became licensed Memory Care assisted living homed to provide specialized residential care for elders with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other types of memory impairment.
The former Wharton Nursing Home building on Lake Rd. was repurposed into a Wellness Center and Uplands administrative offices. The Wellness Center contains rooms for rehab patients, space for occupational and physical therapy with a functional kitchen, bathroom, and laundry for necessary retraining in activities in daily living. The Wellness Gym with cardiac equipment, free weights and strength training is available for in-house patients, any Village resident or staff to use. May’s Café serving gourmét meals will soon be open again to the public. Across Lake Rd., the Aquatic Center is used for therapy, lap swimming, water aerobics, and relaxing in the Jacuzzi for Village residents, staff and outside members when they will once more be allowed. Today, 100 years after Dr. May, Alice Adshead and Elizabeth Fletcher began their health care services in those six rented rooms in Sanex, Uplands Village has become an Eden-based continuing care facility with independent homes, duplexes, assisted, memory, and long-term living care facilities.
Dr. May said 10 decades ago: “We are not even touching the hem of the garment — we must go on and continue what we set out to do because a dream has no dimensions ...”
Visit www.uplandsvillage.com for more about Uplands Village.
