For many years, the Uplands name was not associated with a retirement community, but with the hospital that Dr. May Cravath Wharton founded with the help of registered nurse Alice Adshead and Elizabeth Fletcher.
After her husband’s death in November 1920, Dr. Wharton made the decision to remain in Pleasant Hill to undertake medical and health work for “the mountain.” She and her husband, Edwin R. Wharton, had come to Pleasant Hill from New Hampshire in 1917, when he took up his post as principal of the Pleasant Hill Academy.
A petition from the people of the region asking her to stay to be “their doctor” helped her make that decision to stay after his untimely death.
On Aug. 4, 1921, Fletcher and Dr. Wharton rented a small six-room two-story building formerly serving as a store from farmer Frank Frey. They called the house, located at Browntown Rd. and Route 70 (Main St.), Sanex.
Dr. May’s inspiration for the name “Uplands” came when she read a poem, titled The Call, which she saw in her cousin’s office on Lower Broadway in New York City.
The line, “Up from the lowlands …” she felt expressed her idea for a hospital – Uplands!
In 1922, Uplands Cumberland Mountain Sanatorium opened as an eight-bed hospital with room for more.
A farm, farmhouse, cannery, laundry, storage building and water treatment facility soon covered the 200 acres around the Sanatorium. A second floor, porches and an annex were added to the building.
Five out clinics were held in various places in White and Cumberland counties.
In 1937 the 30-bed Van Dyck Tuberculosis Sanatorium was built. Thereafter, the hospital was referred to as Cumberland General or “Old General.”
Uplands referred to the growing medical campus, which included houses built for workers in Pleasant Hill.
The three founding mothers of Uplands were instrumental in getting the funds through federal, state and local aid to see that Pleasant Hill’s Uplands General Hospital was relocated to the county seat in Crossville. Cumberland Medical Center opened in 1950. Only the Van Dyck TB Hospital remained in Pleasant Hill.
After Fletcher’s death, Dr. Wharton and Adshead realized there was a new need that Uplands might fill. There were many lovely sites on this land where homes might arise for older people.
The climate was right and costs were low so that this area would be attractive for people to retire to.
Concerned that elders would require medical care they conceived a plan for a nursing home. With the aid of state and federal funds, grants and gifts, that dream was built. The first retirement cottage was built in 1957, and Wharton Nursing home was dedicated.
From then on the Uplands name referred to the Uplands Retirement Village. When the new Wharton Homes opened in 2010, elders were moved around the corner from Wharton Nursing Home on Lake Rd. to the four Eden philosophy homes on Main St., not too far from where the Uplands “Old General” hospital and Van Dyck Tuberculosis Sanatorium had been located.
Wharton Nursing Home was converted and repurposed into the Wellness Center and Uplands administrative offices. The Wellness Center contains rooms for rehab patients, space for occupational and physical therapy with a functional kitchen, bathroom, and laundry for necessary retraining in activities in daily living.
The Wellness Gym with cardiac equipment, free weights and strength training, is available for in-house patients, any Village resident or staff to use as well as outside members. May’s Café serving gourmet meals is open to the public. Across Lake Rd., the Aquatic Center is used for therapy, lap swimming, water aerobics and relaxing in the Jacuzzi for Village residents, staff and outside members.
Today, Uplands Village is an Eden-based continuing care facility with independent homes, duplexes, assisted and long-term living care facilities.
It is always amazing to learn more and more about the rich history packed into this small vibrant town. The Pleasant Hill Academy, the hospital, Uplands Village, the Community Church, the Baptist Church and other local families’ histories are woven together in the fascinating tapestry that is Pleasant Hill and its surroundings.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
The Grab thrift store is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Note: The Grab does not have a public bathroom. Remember, the Grab is closed when schools are closed for inclement weather.
Tuesday, Feb 4, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., movie: The Color Purple, A four-part series exploring spiritual and theological themes in movies led by the Rev. Glenna Shepherd in Room 1 at Pleasant Hill Community Church, 67 Church St. Call 931-277-3193 for information.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon, Trash & Treasure Sale preparation at Blue Barn on Lake Dr. Volunteers needed or drop off contributions.
Wednesday, Feb. 4, 5:30 p.m., supper, 6:15 p.m., Taize Service in Pleasant Community Church sanctuary, 67 Church Dr.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission, 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursday, Feb. 6, 7 p.m., Community bridge, Fletcher House Dining Room, all welcome. Call 931-277-5977.
Friday, Feb. 7, Hike Uplands Village Frey Branch, 1.2-mile moderate hike from sewer plant on Lake Dr. to Laurel Lane.
Friday, Feb. 7, 5:30 p.m., Potluck (bring table service and dish to share), Adshead Hall of Fletcher House, 6:30 p.m., talk by Dr. Georgia Fuller about women’s issues. Open to the public.
Saturday, Feb. 8, 9 a.m., continental breakfast, 9:30 a.m., Adshead Hall of Fletcher House, roundtable discussion on women’s rights. Open to the public.
Documentaries now on Sundays: Sunday, Feb. 9, 8:30 a.m., Documentaries: Life and Death in Assisted Living in Room 4, Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, Main St. and Church Dr.
Sundays, 9 a.m., Adult book study of Things Hidden by Richard Rohr in Room 1 of Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, Main St. and Church Dr.
Sunday, Feb. 9, Potluck following 10:30 a.m. worship service at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Barbershop Concert Adshead Hall Sunday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m. Come and enjoy a group from the Nashville Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society where the international office is based. The Barbershop Harmony Society consists of about 38,000 members worldwide. The group from the Nashville Chapter harmonize with an eclectic mix of songs. You will enjoy a variety of types of music while having fun along with them as they perform.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, noon, Pleasant Hill Emergency Siren Test.
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6 p.m., Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at Pleasant Hill Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
