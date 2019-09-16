The staff of Pleasant Hill Elementary School invited the community members to meet the new administration and teaching staff at the end of August.
The new principal, Dr. Tammy Knipp, has been in education for 20 years. She began her career as a seventh-grade reading and science teacher in West Tennessee. She went on to become principal of schools in Madison and Henderson counties and now Cumberland County. She has also served as an assistant director of schools and the director of student transportation with the Tennessee Department of Education.
Tracie Buckner is “excited about being back home at PHS.” She attended grades 5-8 here and taught at PHS for 18 years. After a three-year stint at Brown as assistant principal, she is now the assistant principal at PHS.
Members of the town staff and council recognized the Pleasant Hill Elementary School and staff with an Appreciation Luncheon the end of August. Also attending the reception were Janet Graham, director of schools; Dr. Rebecca Wood, chief academic officer; County Commissioners Jim Blalock and Deborah Holbrook; Pleasant Hill Mayor Lisa Patrick; Glenna Shepherd, pastor of PH Community Church; and many local citizens.
Other new teachers are Mrs. Masters, Teen Living; Janae Shackelford, third grade; David Smith, third grade; Mr. Hazleton, STEM teacher; Jerry Buttrum, music/band teacher; Jasmine Wood, first grade; Brittany Abston, fifth grade; Laurie Cadle, Special Education; and Ms. Hunter, agriscience.
Assistant teachers are Mr. Grenz, Mrs. Whitney, Mrs. Gigi and Ms. Annah.
September’s motto is “Love the Green, Live the Gold.” Last week a book fair was held, and parent/teacher conferences helped both get better acquainted. This week fall pictures are being taken, and students will not have school on Sept. 20, while teachers attend an in-service training. On Saturday, Sept. 21, the 2019 5K run will start at 9 a.m. through the town. Be aware that Main St. will be blocked off during the run.
At the September Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting, everyone was reminded that the veterans nameplates are not just for Pleasant Hill residents or former residents. For any veteran of any American war, plaques are available for sale to be placed at the Beecher Seegraves Veterans Memorial Park. Forms are available at town hall, and the cost is $50 each.
If you are changing the structure of, replacing, adding to, or building anew to a property in Pleasant Hill, you must obtain a building permit before beginning. If a stop order is placed, the fee will be doubled. Procedures for getting a building permit are available at town hall.
2020 Census workers are canvassing in the Pleasant Hill neighborhoods to gather some preliminary information. Look for their Census ID badge before answering any questions.
The Hull Mobile golf cart is already saving the town gas money. The council approved a new citizen’s complaint form requiring a signature, which will be kept confidential. Anyone not in compliance with town ordinances can be fined and taken to Small Claims Court if they fail to pay it.
Looking ahead, townspeople are reminded that there will be a hazardous waste drop off on Oct. 5 in the PH Town Hall parking lot from 8 to 11 a.m. as well as at the Cumberland County Complex Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Town of Pleasant Hill is going to try something different than their annual Halloween Party in town hall. They are sponsoring a trunk and treat event in the parking lot of the PH Community Church across from the PH School. The date has not yet been set, so stay tuned.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday and Thursday — Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 — The last day for donating to the Wharton Association Silent Auction. Bring to the Blue Barn on Lake Rd. between 9 a.m. and noon.
Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2 p.m. — Documentary: Separated Children at the Border in Room 4, PH Community Church, UCC Main St. and Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m. — Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. — Fair Trade Room open in PH Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate, SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Friday, Sept. 20 — Hike 1.2-mile Black Mountain Loop, Crab Orchard. Meet at 9:15 a.m. in the Aquatic Center parking lot on West Lake Rd. to carpool to the trailhead.
