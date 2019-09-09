There are no golf courses in Pleasant Hill. However, golf carts are beginning to traverse the streets.
There also are very few actual sidewalks, except those maintained on Uplands Village property. The Pleasant Hill Town Council has designated with lines a pedestrian lane on Main St. from Lake Rd. to Hwy. 70. Uplands has several large parking lots as do the churches that the golf carts can travel through in relative safety from walkway to walkway. The 30-mph speed limit keeps motorized vehicles in check.
Two couples, the Eckerts and the Carrells, are now using golf carts as second vehicles around the town. The Eckerts bought their cart used and had it retrofitted with headlights, turn signals and stoplights. The cart can transport four people or haul large items in the back. They plug it into a regular outlet when not in use.
Uplands Village uses its golf cart to transport elders or to show prospective members around the village. The town of Pleasant Hill has recently acquired a golf cart for the maintenance staff to carry out tasks around town instead of using its gas-guzzling truck.
Phil Nevius has recently purchased an electric bicycle that handles Pleasant Hill hills quite easily. He has seven gear positions and different power boosts. His battery is easily removed to be recharged in a house outlet. Several people use regular bicycles, and the Thomforde/Kilmer couple shares a bicycle built-for-two.
There is a high preponderance of hybrid cars owned by Pleasant Hill citizens (17 at last count). And of course, many pedestrians continue to use the mode of conveyance they were born with. All of these “green” transportation methods help to keep the pollutants out of Pleasant Hill atmosphere making it a healthy place to live, work and go to school.
Electric golf carts have increased in popularity for short commutes due to rising gas prices and increasing awareness of environmental pollution and waste. Charging an electric golf cart costs approximately 30 cents, giving you a 25-35 mile range on a full charge. These savings can really add up over time, but even better, electric golf carts reduce the harmful impacts placed on our environment. Golf cart solar chargers and kits are easy to attach to the roof of a golf cart.
According to research, over 50 percent of drivers drive less than 20 miles each day. In fact, many who can drive don't travel any more than four or five miles farther from their houses. That's just over 50 percent of the driving population. Maintenance and repairs are very much more affordable instead of on a car or a truck. It costs only pennies to run an electric golf cart.
These carts have become safer, more stylish and overall more energy-efficient since they first appeared in the early 50s. They have accessories like curtains to shield against the rain that are snapped to the frame of the cart, or removable hooks that can be adjusted and removed in warmer weather. There are disabled citizens who prefer them to powered wheelchairs because they have a little bit more speed and are safer. People may still think that golf carts are only for golf courses. Times have changed and with the ever-increasing gas prices, more towns across America are accepting golf cars as normal transportation.
An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. Many kinds of e-bikes are available worldwide, from e-bikes that only have a small motor to assist the rider's pedal-power (i.e., pedelecs) to somewhat more powerful e-bikes which tend closer to moped-style functionality. All, however, retain the ability to be pedaled by the rider and are therefore not electric motorcycles.
E-bikes use rechargeable batteries and the lighter ones can travel up to 16 to 20 mph, depending on local laws, while the more high-powered varieties can often do more than 28 mph. They are legally classified as bicycles rather than mopeds or motorcycles. This exempts them from the more stringent laws regarding the certification and operation of more powerful two-wheelers, which are often classed as electric motorcycles.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday and Thursday — Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, noon — Pleasant Hill emergency siren test.
Tuesday, Sept. 10, 6 p.m. — Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at PH Town Hall, 351 E. Main St. Call 277-3813.
Wednesday, Sept 11 — Recycling pick-up at curbs of homes for all Pleasant Hill residents.
Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, 2 to 5 p.m. — Pioneer Hall Museum is open for your visits until the end of October. If you have visitors at any other time, feel free to call Sharon at 277-5226 or Chris at 277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. Visit www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m. — Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission, 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Wednesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. — Taize service in PH Community Church sanctuary on Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
Thursday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. in Heritage Hall — Memory Care Support Group. All welcome.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. — Fair Trade Room open in PH Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate, SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon — Recycling at PH Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
Friday, Sept. 13, 3 p.m. — Adshead Hall of Fletcher House, Cumberland Swing Experience Concert. Public invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.