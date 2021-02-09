Usually the board of The Grab thrift store in Pleasant Hill prepares and serves an elaborate luncheon in December for their many volunteers in appreciation for all of the hours they serve during the year. As we all know, this year was not usual. The 50-plus volunteers could not gather together inside as mandated by the state.
Every year Donna Iles, Grab manager, and crew lovingly creates special gifts for those that help out in various ways. Months ahead of time, Donna plans and collects odds and ends that turn into containers, whimsical animals, decorations, etc., to present as unique gifts in gratitude for the workers.
Since there was no volunteer luncheon this year, she took this year’s whimsical snowmen to each of the volunteer’s houses.
The Grab, at 9547 Hwy. 70 W., Pleasant Hill, has had limited access due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Presently it is open two days a week, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Masks and socially distancing are required in the store. Shoppers’ temperatures will be taken before they can enter.
Manager Donna Iles accepts donations any time, but she would appreciate a call at 931-287-3018 if not during open times so she can be at the building to accept them.
The volunteers will wash the clothes in good condition, if necessary, and hang or fold them, placing in their proper places.
Occasionally, some garments are not usable due to stains or needed repairs. Since October 2018, The Grab volunteers have been filling a semi-trailer from Value Clothing in Salisbury, NC, with these items, which are not quite up to The Grab standards for used clothing.
Value Clothing has more than 300 trailers in service at various locations across the Southeast. In business since 1971, they have strived over the years to supply less-fortunate countries with goods that the United States takes for granted.
Before shipping the items to other countries, Value Clothing’s team of skilled seamstresses does their best to repair and remove stains so they are usable.
Anything that cannot be sold at The Grab or stored in the Value Clothing trailer might still be used for rags. There is a market for rags, and selling them provides a small amount of additional funds to keep the thrift store open and available.
The Grab has a long history of serving the needs of the people in Cumberland and White counties.
Beginning with the establishment of the Pleasant Hill Academy in 1886, a thrift store started when the American Missionary Association of the Congregational Church responded to Miss Emma Dodge’s call for donations of good used clothing for Academy students in need.
The first store was established in a classroom in Woodbury Hall, the first Academy building. A small building at the end of Cottage Street in Pleasant Hill, named the “Salesroom,” housed it later.
Missionary barrels of used clothing continued to arrive from northern churches up through the 1970s. Since its beginnings on Academy grounds, The Grab has served the community of Pleasant Hill and surroundings in a variety of locations around town.
The Grab is more than just an outlet for recycling used clothing. In July and August of each year, families can pick up five complete outfits for any student from preschool through 12th grade. This offer extends to all of Cumberland County and Eastern White County. No child is turned away.
Twenty-seven children’s outfits were provided this past summer. It contributed items to at least 25 organizations also providing bedding for burn-outs and needy individuals.
The Grab is a nonprofit mission outreach of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ. The Church takes care of any expenses not covered by its income.
Many volunteers from the community work regularly to help support this important service.
