Donna Iles, manager of The Grab thrift store, announced that starting today, July 20, for two weeks, families may select complete outfits free for any student including pre-school aged students. This offer extends to all of Cumberland County and eastern White County. No child is turned away. Last summer 27 students were provided with school outfits, in spite of the pandemic. Please call her at 931-287-3018 to arrange for an appointment. The Grab is located at 9547 Hwy. 70 W just beyond the Pleasant Hill Market. Regular hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For $2 you can stuff as much clothes into a bag as will fit at the popular Bag Sales every fourth Saturday. The next one is July 24 during store hours.
The Pleasant Hill Town Council is once again being held in person at Town Hall, 351 E. Main Street, every second Tuesday at 6 p.m. with limited seating available. If you wish to attend, please call Town Hall to reserve a seat at 931-277-3813.
The tornado siren is tested monthly on the second Tuesday at noon. At any other time if the weather is bad and the siren goes off, assume it is an emergency and head for shelter. There is no separate siren to initiate a warning, and another siren to cancel the warning. If it is going off, assume a tornado warning is active and take cover immediately.
Free recycling pickup for all townspeople is every second Wednesday. Volunteers staff the recycling bins in the Town Hall parking lot every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Trash pickup continues every Thursday and brush pickup twice a year for subscribers.
Town maintenance is crafting and welding the toppers that will adorn the three monument stones already placed at the Veterans Memorial Park. The town council is grateful to the metal company, Crossville Metal Fabrication, for supplying the topper material at half the price of the metal materials as a donation in honor of our veterans.
With the May paving of Rankhorn, Canyon View, Cottage, Holly and North Sycamore Roads this is the first time in the 118-year life of Pleasant Hill that all streets are paved.
In the past, the town has purchased road salt by the bag, a very expensive way to procure it. The council has approved an investment of $3400 for maintenance to construct a saltbox building to store salt in bulk at a greatly reduced cost. The savings will enable the town to recoup that cost in two years with a realized savings every year thereafter.
The town council has been seeking to approve a natural gas generator to provide power when electricity fails. The main objective will be to provide a warming center for residents in cold weather when outages mean many homes are not heated. The total cost of a generator will be approximately $8,000. Volunteer Energy Cooperative has generously agreed to donate $2500 to Pleasant Hill to help make the purchase of a generator possible. At the June monthly meeting, the town council approved a resolution to provide the balance of $5500 to hook up a generator for the benefit of all citizens. In case of an emergency, residents will have a place to go for warmth. Town Hall has two bathrooms, a shower, a small kitchen with appliances, a lobby for chairs/cots, and the heated maintenance shop if there was a need to set up for a larger number of people or cots.
The state of Tennessee House and Senate approved Pleasant Hill’s new charter, and the town council voted on June 8 to accept that approval passing a resolution of acceptance. The new charter will be available for viewing at Town Hall as soon as the state completes their procedures.
After extensive discussion in June’s council meeting the vote was unanimous to abandon the idea of speed bumps on certain town streets at this time. The council took under consideration the overwhelming advice by experts, the liability the town could be exposed to, and the lack of evidence that speeding is currently an issue in the proposed area. The state turned down the town’s request to lower the speed limit on the stretch of State Highway 70 between Browntown Rd. and the Dollar General. However, they did acknowledge unsafe conditions and have approved a number of other safety recommendations. Besides adding a turning lane heading east bound at the Dollar General, barriers are being installed to regulate the flow in and out of the Pleasant Hill Market. This should mitigate problems on this stretch of the highway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.