March came in like a “lamb” but soon changed to a wicked “lion” with the terrible storm that spawned tornadoes causing devastation to our neighbors in the Cookeville and Nashville area.
In spite of weather-related closings and illness, the students and teachers of Pleasant Hill Elementary School observed “Read Across America Dress-Up Days” the first week of March.
Monday was “Crazy Socks;” Tuesday, “Thing One/Thing Two” twins day; Wednesday, “Crazy Whoville Hair;” Thursday, “Cat in the Hat;” and Friday, “Dress as your Favorite Book Character.”
Classroom doors were decorated with scenes from a favorite book or themes about the pleasure of reading. As Dr. Seuss wrote, “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”
On the final day, students in grades K-3 dressed as their favorite book characters and paraded through school halls.
On March 5, parents and their children joined together after school in “Family Literacy Night,” participating in games, handcraft activities, and listening to a special guest storyteller. Each child received a free book.
There will be no school on March 20 for a teacher in-service session. The kiddies will be out and about during spring break, March 23-27. Keep an eye out for their safety.
Everyone is encouraged to come to Pleasant Hill Town Hall at 351 E. Main St. (phone number 931-277-3813, open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays) to sign a petition seeking a reliable, cost-effective, high speed internet service in our area.
AARP is offering free tax filing assistance in Heritage Hall on Church Drive from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. April 8 by appointment only. Call 931-277-3644 to schedule.
Mayor Lisa Patrick reminds everyone receiving the town trash pickup service to use trash bags to keep their garbage cans clean. The town reserves the right to pause service to anyone who fails to do this.
March Town Talk contains two helpful lists: 2020 voter registration deadlines, polling places for early and Election Day; also the addresses and telephone numbers of businesses/services in the Pleasant Hill area.
The Town Talk is available in several places around Pleasant Hill – the Post Office, Linda’s, Uplands Village facilities, churches, or online at townpleasanthill@gmail.com.
The town published a special bulletin with “Suggestions for Coronavirus Preparation.”
Following are some of the suggestions:
• No handshaking, use other ways of greeting.
• Use knuckle to touch light switches, elevator buttons, etc.
• Open doors with closed fist or hip, paper towel, or gloves.
• Use disinfectant wipes at stores on baskets, Wash your hands with soap for 10-20 seconds or use hand sanitizer.
• Keep bottles of sanitizer at home, in car, etc.
• Cough or sneeze into tissue and discard — only use elbow if necessary.
John Poole, CPA, discussed the recently completed audit of the books at the March Town Council meeting.
He explained that his task is to make sure the correct amount from sales taxes is received, that proper purchasing procedures are followed, and funds are spent on Town business.
Not only was everything done correctly, but the town received $43,000 more income than was spent.
Although revenue was up slightly, the expenses were less. The Council has been making a concentrated effort to save money this past year.
The residents on Canyon View (road left of Dollar General on Hwy. 70) have asked to be included under the town of Pleasant Hill care. It had previously been considered a private road. The Council passed a resolution to do so. A street sign will be ordered.
After much discussion, Council members decided to invest $100,000 in an one-year CD at First Bank in Crossville. Mayor Patrick reported a large tree had fallen across West Lake Rd. during the recent storm. She was very appreciative of Uplands Village maintenance workers partnering with town maintenance to clear the road and cut up the tree.
Since the residents on Mayland Rd. in the town were not interested in having streetlights, they will not be installed.
Unfortunately the new part-time town maintenance worker has not been able to continue, so an employee search is underway.
Everything else is running smoothly in Pleasant Hill.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesdays, March 17-April 14, 10 a.m.-noon, Ulli Short Course: “Early Blues: A Survey of Blues from the early 1900s through the 1950s” with course instructor Don Dowdey; $20 for the general public, $10 for members. Call 931-277-3033 or go to http://www.ullipleasanthill.org/.
The Grab thrift store is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 9547 Hwy. 70 W.
Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be donated inside during business hours. Please do not leave on Grab porch. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon, Trash and Treasure Sale preparation at Blue Barn on Lake Drive. Volunteers needed, or drop off contributions at this time.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission, 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursday, March 19, 9 a.m., Adshead Hall, Uplands Assembly spring meeting, Marketing Director Debbie Spearman, speaker.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., Fair Trade Room open in Pleasant Hill Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate and SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m., Community Bridge, Fletcher House Dining Room, all welcome. Call 931-277-5977.
Sunday, March 22, 8 a.m., Documentary: Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 in Room 4, Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, Main St. and Church Dr.
Sundays, 9 a.m., Adult book study of Things Hidden by Richard Rohr in Room 1 of Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, Main St. and Church Dr.
