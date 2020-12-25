Cathy Brown, daughter of Roy E. and Eleanor Donn Brown, still lives in the family Main Street residence in Pleasant Hill. She writes, “I was very active in the Pilgrim Youth Fellowship of the Pleasant Hill Congregational Church (now the Community Church). There was a worship center with a wooden cross north of the church where we often held services. We always put on a Christmas play and I still have the baby doll that was always the baby Jesus. We would go caroling along Main and Yonside streets and through Wharton Nursing Home. Our Pilgrim Fellowship met every Sunday night and had square and folk dancing on Saturday nights in the Pleasant Hill Community House, which was also our church building until 1950. We used to have at least knee-high snow every winter up until about ten years ago.”
The following conversations were with Bill Wightman who grew up in Pleasant Hill and Margaret Haun who grew up in the Homesteads, but lived in retirement in Pleasant Hill. Bill and Margaret have both passed away. These stories were told to me in 2010.
Bill Wightman was descended from Amos and Helen Wightman who settled in Pleasant Hill in 1868. Helen traveled to Boston in 1883 to petition the American Missionary Association to send a teacher for the mountain children in this area. As a result, Father Benjamin Dodge arrived in 1884 and founded the Pleasant Hill Academy. Bill lived in Pleasant Hill on Mayland Rd. before he died. This is what he told me:
“I grew up in Pleasant Hill in the 1950s. The single most important institution in my young life was the Pleasant Hill Congregational Church (now the Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC). My earliest memories go back to 1948 during the pastorate of William Wolfe. At 10 I joined the Youth Choir under the direction of church pianist Rose Stewart. We practiced weekly and ‘double measure’ for Advent and Christmas. Iris Cole was the primary soprano soloist. In 1954 Dr. Paul Reynolds, the new pastor, and wife Charlotte gave special attention to the church youth in Pilgrim Fellowship as sponsors. The single biggest gift the Pilgrim Fellowship gave to the congregation was the annual Christmas pageant. Different years, I had various roles, usually as a shepherd boy. My older and younger sisters were angels (at least in the play!). One year there was a live baby boy lying in the manger as the baby Jesus. So far as I can recall there were never any live animals in the play. I remember being impressed by the older teenaged members that portrayed Mary, Joseph, the innkeeper, the three wise men, and the ‘typecast.’ The nativity pageant was the main part of the church’s Christmas Eve program.”
Margaret Haun was the daughter of Charles C. and Lydia Rhodes Haun original Homesteaders. She retired to Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill where she lived over 20 years before passing away. Her remembrances:
“My parents, two brothers and I had moved into the house on our Homestead property just before Christmas in 1936. I was 6 and my brother John was 14 and brother Joe was 13. We had just moved into the house built with the help of the other Homesteaders from the barn where we had lived for a year. We left the barn to the cows, sow expecting piglets, and chickens upstairs where my brothers had slept. The house was wired but TVA did not bring us electricity for another three years. We had a wood burning fireplace, kitchen stove, with a metal pipe from the water tank running through, which gave us hot water for baths and other uses. The water well was deep and we children pumped the water to a tank up above the ceiling.
“Our family lived by Quaker simplicity. The bedrooms were upstairs and really cold so we jumped in bed wearing socks and a hat and stayed there for the night. My parents were not promoters of Santa Claus. We received a barrel from the Home Mission Board in New England just before Christmas. The items were personally sent for our family with clothes for all of us. I noticed a black baby doll that my mother took out of the barrel. I really wanted that doll and kept dreaming about it. We had a live tree on Christmas decorated with family ornaments. After breakfast I was told that I could get a gift from under the tree. I found a large wrapped box. There was my baby doll. With it were beautifully handcrafted clothes, sweaters, booties, hats, dresses made by loving hands. That was all I wanted. Santa Claus had nothing to do with Christmas, but the spirit of giving and giving very specifically was there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.