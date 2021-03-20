Formerly known as the Shalom Center for Continuing Education, Uplands Lifelong Learning Institute, or ULLI, is in keeping with similar organizations across the country which strive to facilitate learning throughout the lifespan of individuals, encouraging the intellectually curious well into their later years.
Besides holding two-day sessions with well-known people or musical programs, ULLI has offered short courses with a nominal fee that help achieve this goal.
An online course is now available in contract bridge for people who have played bridge at least once, no matter how long ago.
The new online tools save time — no more shuffling or dealing, no more passing while the North-South players get to bid, no more waiting and watching while others are declarer — the robots do all that, letting you bid and play as declarer four, five or even six hands per hour.
Pat Harley, the course leader, was a community college professor of computer systems. In 2009 she apprenticed to Dave Glandorf, an American Bridge Teachers Association-certified master teacher.
Pat has been teaching bridge independently since 2014 and is an American Contract Bridge League-certified TAP teacher. She specializes in beginning students and those who are transitioning from previous bidding systems (Goren) to current American Standard Bidding. You will have time to ask questions and get answers.
Teaching notes, handouts and quizzes will be emailed to you in advance of each class. All you have to do is log in to Zoom via an email link to access the demonstration/explanation portion of class and then follow a link to get to the SHARK-Bridge playing console.
Two four-week sessions of classes/practice sessions are separated by a week.
The classes will be taught over Zoom and will be approximately one hour in length, including quizzes and practice exercises, ending with a question-and-answer period.
Practice sessions will occur on line using Shark Bridge Teacher’s Console with each student at home. They can be one to two hours long as decided by each student.
Starting Tuesday, March 9, with a check-in on technical issues, practice with Shark Bridge, discussion of possible texts and other resources individual check-ins are possible up to the first class.
Session One includes Tuesdays, March 16-April 6.
Session Two includes Tuesdays, April 20-May 11.
There is a fee of $2 per hour of practice time in Shark Bridge Classroom (minimum of one hour per week) and a $20 ULLI fee for the eight-week class.
Call Harley 281-326-2972 or email mjpatriciaharley@yahoo.com to register or for more information.
Members of ULLI pay only $10 for the class. To become a member at $50 annually, mail a check to ULLI, c/o Pleasant Hill Community Church, P.O. Box 167, Pleasant Hill, TN 38578.
ULLI is also sponsoring a short story course led by Ron Johnson. Before he became a pastor, Johnson taught English and American literature in high school and college. He holds several degrees: M. Div, MAT in English, and a doctorate in English and American literature.
In this course, participants will read and discuss eight stories by three writers. The first four stories are by Canadian Nobel-Prize winner Alice Munro: “Face,” ”Dimension,” “Runaway” and “Silence.”
Two stories follow by another Canadian, Mavis Gallant: “The Ice Wagon Going Down the Street” and “Varieties of Exile.”
Discussions will conclude with two stories by Shirley Hazzard, who was born in Australia but became an American citizen: “One’s Own House” and “Cliffs of Fall.”
Meetings will be on Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. March 26-May 14. Weather permitting sessions, will be held in the picnic area beside the Uplands Village Aquatic Center on Lake Rd. If the weather doesn’t permit, the class will meet in Heritage Hall on Church Dr. in Pleasant Hill.
COVID-19 restrictions require that class size be limited to nine participants, masked and socially distanced.
If there is sufficient interest, a second session with the same content will begin May 28 and extend through July 9.
Each week participants will be emailed a copy of the story for the next week and discussion starter questions.
Email ullipleasanthill@gmail.com to register. You will receive a response confirming your registration on a first-come, first-served basis: don’t delay.
Course charge is $10 for ULLI members or $20 for non-members. To become a member at $50 annually, mail a check to ULLI, c/o Pleasant Hill Community Church, P.O. Box 167, Pleasant Hill, TN 38578. Add the $10 for the course.
As always, donations are greatly appreciated. Visit www.ullipleasanthill.org or email ullipleasanthill@gmail.com for more information.
****
Tax-Aide work at Pleasant Hill has been approved and will occur 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursdays starting March 4 at Heritage Hall on Church Dr. Call Bob Winkler at 931-277-5977 or email to rrwinkler577@gmail.com to reserve a time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.