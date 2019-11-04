Statewide Organization for Community eMpowerment (SOCM) celebrates 47 years of working for social, economic and environmental justice in Tennessee.
The SOCM Rock/Walk for Justice is an annual Cumberland County chapter event that brings together people who are concerned about their quality of life, building a green economy, creating racist-free communities, protecting the environment and defending the rights as local residents to have a say in their communities.
Learn more about SOCM at www. socm.org.
For many years the Walk was held at various state parks. Cumberland Mountain State Park has often been the site.
Those supporters who were less able to hike on uneven ground decided to rock during the annual event.
Sometimes the rocking chairs were lined up at the park where the Walk-A-Thon was held. One very successful year, the Rock-A-Thon attracted donors in front of Kroger supermarket in Crossville.
This year and last, the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, offered its facilities for the rockers and lunch was provided there by the chapter.
Uplands Village invited the walkers to traverse the 1.5 mile trail around pristine, colorful Lake Alice. The event was held in Pleasant Hill Saturday, Oct. 26, raising $1,842 so far.
In 1989, Cumberland County and the city of Crossville launched a recycling program forming a task force of citizens and public officials who reorganized as the Cumberland Recycling Partners Inc.
After many programs, campaigns, publicity and fund raising, a building was constructed for a Recycling Center in Crossville, opening in February 1995.
The Recycling Partners re-evaluated their role directing their activities into other environmental areas of concern and need. They began to refocus their efforts towards clear cutting, chip mills, strip mining, etc. The Partners began networking with the Sierra Club, Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning, Tennessee Trails Association and SOCM. Many in the county were members of several of these organizations and saw the wisdom of combining activities.
In 1998, after much discussion, Recycling Partners’ members petitioned the SOCM board to start a chapter in Cumberland County.
The Cumberland Chapter has won several major victories for the residents of Cumberland County. They helped to stop the expansion of the Cumberland Coal Co.’s mine on Smith Mountain. In 2008, after four years of organizing, the chapter pushed to convince the Tennessee Department of Transportation to revise its plans around the routing and widening of Hwy. 127 N. The proposed rerouting and widening would have diverted traffic away from local businesses and through farm and forestland. Exploration of possibly constructing a solar array in Pleasant Hill are taking place with VEC and TVA. The chapter takes on challenges that threaten this area continuing a tradition of taking action.
Several campaigns include:
• A campaign to defeat an unsuitable and unsafe landfill in the town of Crab Orchard.
• Ongoing work to prevent the installation of a new TVA coal ash landfill on the Clinch River.
• Continuing the work of confronting the challenges of acid mine drainage, mine land reclamation, and distribution of AML funds.
The monthly chapter meetings are held every second Monday of the month at Art Circle Public Library, 3 East St., Crossville, between 3-4:30 p.m. Contact East Tennessee Organizer Adam Hughes if you’d like to learn more about Cumberland County SOCM Chapter at 865-249-7488 or adam@socm.org.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday and Thursday — Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy 70 W. Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2 p.m. — Documentary: Alzheimer’s, compelling personal stories in Room 4, Pleasant Community Church, Main St. and Church Dr.
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 5:30 p.m. — spaghetti supper; 6:15 p.m., Taize service in Pleasant Community Church sanctuary, 67 Church Dr.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m. — Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. — Fair Trade Room open in Pleasant Hill Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate, SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Thursday, Nov. 7, 7 p.m. — Community Bridge, Fletcher House Dining Room, all welcome. Call 931-277-5005.
Friday, Nov. 8 — Hike Twin Arches, Big South Fork in Jamestown, 2 mile loop. Meet at 9:15 a.m. in the Aquatic Center parking lot on West Lake Rd. to carpool to the trailhead.
Monday, Nov. 11, 8 a.m. — Breakfast, Pleasant Hill Elementary School Multipurpose Room; Veterans Celebration at 9 a.m. in gym.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, noon — Pleasant Hill emergency siren test.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6 p.m. — Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
