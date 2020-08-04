The Justice & Mission Core Ministry of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, sponsored a fundraising shrimp boil to support the Back Bay Mission in Biloxi, MS, last week.
Back Bay Mission is a community ministry of the United Church of Christ, serving the Mississippi Gulf Coast and the wider church community since 1922 by faithful witness for social justice and compassionate service to the poor and marginalized. May’s Café cooks from Uplands Village prepared the food in the kitchen of the Fletcher House for Assisted Living. Volunteers from the church, wearing masks and tall hats, spaced themselves safely under an Uplands-provided canopy and portioned out the food. The town of Pleasant Hill provided caution barrels to mark safe distancing.
Participants prepaid for their meals and drove cars in prescribed lanes to have the meals safely delivered to their passenger seats. Other volunteers delivered meals, directed traffic, checked off names, gave out literature about Back Bay Mission, and solicited tips in buckets for further donations. More than $1,180 has been raised so far to send to Back Bay Mission.
Community Church member Mary Ruth, also a Board member of Back Bay Mission, led an action team who planned the procedures, publicized the event, collected the money, and directed more than 15 volunteers to feed 51 people in this community fundraiser to help the Mission.
Back Bay Mission strengthens Mississippi Gulf Coast neighborhoods through ministries like education and empowerment programs as well as a housing rehabilitation program. These vital ministries help the people served be a part of, and build, their communities on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Like so many aid organizations, the Mission was closed due to the COVID-19 quarantine, but opened up the first week in June. Staff purchased a sanitizing fogger in order to completely and thoroughly clean and sanitize their facilities. Services are offered in a safe and secure manner. Safety precautions are in place for staff and guests. This includes masks for staff members and guests. The number of guests is limited inside the buildings with social-distancing procedures in place.
The Client Choice Food Pantry, open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, also gives homeless guests a food bag every other week. The Micah Day Center for the Homeless has limited operations and placed strict social-distancing guidelines. Each guest can take a shower, wash clothes and receive mail.
Housing rehabilitation has been approved to allow mission trip campers to return to Back Bay Mission. There are many precautions being implemented to make it a safe environment for the campers, participants and staff.
In January, 20 people signed up with Pleasant Hill Community Church to participate in a work camp trip to Back Bay Mission in November. They are from Fairfield Glade, Monterrey, Pleasant Hill and Cookeville. With the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and rearranged schedules, there are now 16 work campers still planning to be part of this mission trip, if conditions are deemed safe.
Back Bay Mission takes the health of guests, volunteers, and staff very seriously. They have implemented more stringent cleaning procedures, put up Plexiglas guards, made masks mandatory, have new sanitizing procedures, and practice social distancing.
In normal times (Will they ever be normal again?), Back Bay Mission welcomes more than 800 volunteers every year as mission trip hands-on volunteers, long-term volunteers, and interns. These United Church of Christ mission trips are so popular it is necessary to sign up 18 months in advance.
The basic philosophy of the Back Bay Mission immersion experience begins with the idea that volunteers are as concerned with changing hearts as with changing houses. Equal emphasis is placed on making volunteer time spent with Back Bay an experience in faith formation and an experience of serving others.
To learn more about their mission opportunities, visit www.thebackbaymission.org, or facebook.com/BackBayMission.
The development coordinator at Back Bay Mission, gives a brief history of Back Bay Mission and the Civil Rights movement on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the 1960s and ’70s, including why shrimp boils are so vital to Back Bay Mission and its history, at https://youtu.be/wmfac71XXTI.
