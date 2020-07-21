What makes Pleasant Hill in Cumberland County different than the five other Pleasant Hills in the state of Tennessee? We have a ZIP code (38578) and a post office. We are also the only Pleasant Hill incorporated, which happened in 1903. Now that doesn’t mean that the post office delivers mail in Pleasant Hill. You must go to the post office and get your mail from a rented box. If you want mail delivered you will have to get it through either Crossville or Sparta, but that’s another story. The post office has become the news center of the town. It is where you go to find out who is sick, who is better, who was seen dating whom, what’s going on in the community, and any other tidbit you might find out from the bulletin board or a passing neighbor. It may be the only post office in the state that has cows grazing practically up to its back door.
Now those are not ordinary cows; they are “show cows.” The Green family owns the Green Cattle Company on Hwy. 70 just west of Pleasant Hill. Son Tyler and daughter Taylor Green became fascinated with the way cattle were shown at the county fair. Tyler got his first show heifer when he was five years old and started showing at a few county fairs close to home. Taylor also began showing cattle when she was five and they have traveled across the country showing their cattle. A particular brand known as Limousin was first developed in the south central part of France. Black or red in color, they are a breed of unusual sturdiness, health and adaptability. They have a reputation as work animals as well as fine beef qualities. Limousin cattle made a deep impression in French cattle shows in the 1850s. They were first imported to Canada and then into the United States. Tracy Green’s family has been raising cattle for many generations and he manages the farm operation. They began to focus on purebred Limousin cows in 2000.
Being successful at showing cattle takes a lot of time and commitment. The cow has to be trained to walk with a halter and stand in the show ring. A show stick is used for feet placement. The animal needs to follow directions in front of a judge. Calf hair grows in 90-day cycles so old hair has to be removed at the right time before a show. She has to be bathed, brushed, fed the right food in a consistent manner. Not all cattle are the same. Animals have personalities and some may need more work in some areas than others. Tyler and Taylor have shown the Green cows at 4-H, Future Farmers of America exhibitions and in big cattle shows around the area even as far away as Denver, CO. The pride of winning a ribbon is reward enough for the hard work, but sometimes the prizes involve money or objects like furniture. Taylor was able to attend Tennessee Tech on scholarships from various agricultural agencies. She presently works for Averitt Express. Tyler works at the University of Tennessee Plateau AgResearch and Education Center on 70N.
The Greens grow their own hay, which is a considerable savings in winter. Spring and summer, the cattle graze in their pasture. Back when the late Olla Dell Thompson lived in the Wightman house on the hill behind the Pleasant Hill Post Office, the Greens approached her about renting some of her land as they needed more pasture. She was agreeable and the new owner has continued the practice. His land is also leased to the U.S. Postal Service. Hence the cows and post office share some of that property on Main St. in Pleasant Hill. Carl and Olla Dell Thompson built the present building, which housed the post office and a grocery store, which they ran for several years.
Tammy Green, Tyler and Taylor’s mother, has been a long-time teaching assistant at the Pleasant Hill Elementary School and coordinated the Uplands Day Care Camp during the summers for four years. With those two facilities closed, she is a care partner at the Fletcher House for Assisted Living and with individuals. There are 45 total animals at the Green family farm, but only around 15 are shown. The cows, calves and an occasional bull are brought to the Pleasant Hill pasture in cattle trailers on a rotating basis. The heifers and steers stay on the farm. The cattle are sometimes sold for their beef.
