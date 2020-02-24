Beecher Seegraves of Pleasant Hill served in military campaigns with the 45th Infantry Division during World War II. He participated in the invasion of Southern France, the Battle of Lyon, the Battle of Epinal, and the Battle of Fremifontaine. Already decorated with multiple honors, the Consulate General of France awarded Beecher with the Legion of Honor, France's highest merit. The Pleasant Hill resident joins such icons as General Dwight D. Eisenhower and General Douglas MacArthur as recipients of the award. The town broke ground last year at the corner of Main Street and Mayland Road to establish the Beecher Seegraves Veterans’ Memorial Park. Until such time as it is established the town council will have a bench dedicated to Mr. Seegraves in front of the flagpole and the commemorative veterans’ plates commissioned by local citizens will be on display inside town hall until they can be on a memorial stone in the new park.
At the February town council meeting, Margie Hicks of First Bank pointed out the financial advantages the town could gain by having their funds there. The council members voted to switch their accounts to First Bank. Mayor Lisa Patrick reported on several matters of importance and interest. As there has been interest in purchasing the town property on Deep Water Rd., an appraiser would evaluate and set a fair market price for it. The wine permit sought by a local merchant was rejected by the state because his volume of sales was not high enough. There are several options for responding to the 2020 Census: mailing back the survey sent to each home, online reporting, phone call reporting, or through an in-home Census taker. To enable online reporting, there will be a computer set up in town hall lobby to enable any citizen to report this way. The mayor is seeking a Census coordinator for the town.
The council is investigating the purchase of a used generator, which could enable town hall to be a shelter during extended electrical outages. Jared Hughes has been hired for a part time maintenance worker. EMS has been advised that Pleasant Hill does not support privatization. Tennessee will be providing over $21,000 to the town for physical improvements, which the council is discussing applying for. There are three gravel roads in Pleasant Hill which could be improved. The building inspector, Erin Arnold, reported on new building projects and the council congratulated her for passing all of her tests and becoming fully certified. The mayor presented an appreciation plaque to the manager of Uplands’ Maintenance, Frankie Brown, at his retirement party. He has been instrumental in promoting a working arrangement between the town crew and Uplands maintenance.
Pleasant Hill Elementary School, as well as other Cumberland County schools, has been dealing with illnesses, flooding and snow leading to school closings, which interrupted the continuity of education for teachers and students. The schools were in session on Valentine’s Day, but out again for Presidents’ Day, Feb. 17. Many planned activities had to be postponed. The Cumberland County High School stands were full of Lady Hornets fans for the county basketball championship on Feb. 15. The Hornets played South Cumberland school and impressively won with a score of 47 to 28. The PHS Archery Team hosted the 3rd Annual Archery Tournament on Feb 14-15.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
The Grab thrift store is open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Regular store hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be donated inside during business hours. Please do not leave on Grab porch. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m., “Priest” is the last film of a series exploring spiritual and theological themes in movies led by the Rev. Glenna Shepherd at PH Community Church, 67 Church St. Call 931-277-3193 for information.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to noon, Trash & Treasure Sale preparation at Blue Barn on Lake Drive. Volunteers needed or drop off contributions.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible Study & Prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday Service in PH Community Church, UCC; Main Street and Church Drive in Pleasant Hill.
Saturday, Feb. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., $2 bag sale at Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Sparta Hwy. (70 W). Call 287-3018 for information.
Sunday, March 1, 9 a.m., Documentary: “Facing Death – Confronting End-of-Life Choices” in Room 4, PH Community Church, UCC Main Street and Church Drive in Pleasant Hill.
Sundays, 9 a.m., Adult Book Study of “Things Hidden” by Richard Rohr in Room 1 of PH Community Church, UCC Main Street and Church Drive in Pleasant Hill.
