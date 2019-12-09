The crisp, bracing weather of autumn in Pleasant Hill with the myriad colored leaves of the oaks, hickories, dogwoods, Bradford pears and maples still clinging to the trees but mostly on the ground made us ready for Thanksgiving. This uniquely American holiday brings back memories of Thanksgivings of the past, especially the people as well as the food.
In Pleasant Hill, there is a community Thanksgiving Day dinner sponsored by the Uplands Members Assembly that brings together a diverse group of families and friends.
Back in the early 1990s, two families, the Zekiels and the Lammers on Maple Circle in Pleasant Hill, began inviting to their homes people they knew would be alone on the holidays at Christmas and Thanksgiving. In the beginning, the guests fit around each of their dining room tables, but each year more and more people were included until the two families decided to combine forces and hold the dinners in Heritage Hall in the Uplands Retirement Village. Everyone contributed dishes that they loved to make.
When Adshead Hall on the lower level of Fletcher House for Assisted Living was opened, the dinners moved there to accommodate more people and it became formally organized.
This year more than 125 people brought designated dishes. The turkeys were roasted in the homes of Donna Brenner-Almon and Pat Harley and expertly carved into portions by Donna and Phil Nevius. The turkey was kept hot in the warming ovens of the Pleasant Hill Community Church. The gravy was kept steaming in Crock-Pots. Side dishes were such traditional items as green salads, green bean casseroles, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, creamed onions, spinach, scalloped and sweet potatoes, stuffing and, of course, gravy to be spread overall.
Ah – the desserts. Somehow, no matter how much you stuff yourselves with, there is always just enough room for those sweet treats. There were the usual pumpkin, apple and pecan pies, as well as apple crisp to die for and other delicious concoctions.
Some additions that our Pilgrim mothers and fathers didn’t have were vegan dishes and gluten-free desserts. For a donation to the Uplands Members Assembly, carcasses for soup were shared with all who were eager to obtain them.
A cadre of helpers under the guidance of chairs Gail Ford, Donna Brenner-Almon and Pat Harley moved items from storage places and set-up Adshead Hall with tablecloths, dishes and silverware to match fine dining in any restaurant.
Wayne Edwards made reusable vases from natural wood and filled them with fall flowers and leaves designed creatively. The 19 tables were quite festive with color-coded name tags and numbers so that the guests could find their places easily. The sides were all labeled and separated equally onto three long serving tables. The desserts were distributed on tables across the front of the room and you could put on weight just admiring them all.
On Thanksgiving Day volunteers collected money (all shared in the cost of the meal) and organized the serving tables. Some were greeters, hosts, served drinks or, most importantly, provided the clean-up crew. The hosts and hostesses guided the guests to their designated serving table, and all went smoothly and efficiently.
Uplands’ Assembly members invited guests from the local community or families from afar, bringing enough dishes to help feed them. Beth Knight led the singing of humorous songs, and Franklin Cobos entertained with expert renditions on his electronic harmonica. The event was filled with the sharing of memories, good conversation and great food.
This community gathering during the holidays is looked forward to each year. Many who have retired to Uplands Village are far from family members. Uplands’ residents have become extended family as they make new memories together.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday, Dec. 10, noon — Pleasant Hill emergency siren test.
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. — Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at Town Hall, 351 E. Main St. Call 931-277-3813.
Wednesdays, Dec. 11 — Recycling pick-up at curbs of homes for all Pleasant Hill residents.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m. — Bible study and prayer at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission, 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. — Memory Care Support Group in Heritage Hall. All are welcome.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. — Fair Trade Room open in Pleasant Hill Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate and SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-noon — Recycling at Town Hall, 351 E. Main St. Call 931-277-3813.
Friday, Dec. 13 — Hike 1.2-mile moderate trail following the Uplands Village Frey Branch. Meet at 9:15 a.m. in the Aquatic Center parking lot on West Lake Rd. to carpool to the trailhead.
Friday, Dec. 13, 5 p.m. — Christmas caroling, starting at 6:30 p.m., and soup supper in Boyce Hall of Pleasant Hill Community Church, 67 Church Dr.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. — $2 bag sale at Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Sparta Hwy. (70 W). Call 287-3018 for information. NOTE: The Grab will be closed for the holidays from Dec. 17-Jan. 2.
