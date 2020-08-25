Due to the COVID-19 guidelines not allowing big groups gathering, Uplands Village is having its annual Newcomers’ Ice Cream Social divided into eight weeks. All residents have randomly been divided with a mixture of two different neighborhoods with at least one newcomer in the group each week, keeping under the number allowed. The socials are being held in the Aquatic Center Gazebo and tent area on Lake Road. Sunrise Dairy will be scooping their ice cream treats for all those who attend. Keeping the groups small allows members to socialize by safe distancing and wearing a mask (except when eating the ice cream).
The Pleasant Hill Town Council is sponsoring a hot dog event on Aug. 29, 5-7 p.m. in the Town Hall parking lot to encourage residents to complete their Census survey if they haven’t already. Council members will assist those who need help. Come enjoy the food even if you have already sent in your Census form. Social distancing and masks (except when eating) will be employed. Governor Lee has signed an executive order extending permission for governing bodies to conduct essential business by remote electronic means through at least Sept. 30. Call or check Town Talk for the ZOOM link.
Paving is planned soon on Canyon View, Cottage St., North Sycamore, Rankhorn St., and Holly Rd. Residents living on those streets will be informed of the exact date.
An inquiry about green burials in the Pleasant Hill cemeteries was received at Town Hall. Pleasant Hill requires all deceased to be interred in a solid container. A vault is not required, but is permitted. Urns for cremains are also allowed with a limit of two per cemetery space. There was a great deal of discussion at the August virtual council meeting about the weekly brush pickup. The Deep Water site was declared unusable by the state, a private site where the brush had been used as landfill is no longer available. Presently the brush has been placed behind Town Hall and will eventually have to be burned following state regulations. Other possibilities include paying for brush disposal in Crossville necessitating an increase in the yearly fee or eliminating the brush pickup and reducing the price of the yearly service. Input from the public is welcome. The council moved to have Mike Torrance continue working 20 hours during the winter, which will help town maintenance greatly.
Mayor Lisa Patrick was pleased to announce that a Boy Scout from PH Troop 170 would be working on his Eagle project by preparing the site for the Beecher Seegraves Veterans’ Memorial Park in front of town hall. The bluebird house in the park has a family with five babies. The town donated school supplies to the Pleasant Hill Elementary School with plans to donate more at a later date. Townspeople were reminded that recycling at Town Hall parking lot is only on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the present time. The council authorized a donation of $200 to Uplands Village towards the acquiring of heat induction containers used to serve meals in rooms to help keep residents of the facilities safe during the pandemic. Mayor Lisa urged everyone to continue to social distance and wear masks in public. COVID-19 positive results have been rising in Cumberland County and have occurred in Pleasant Hill. Stay safe, vigilant, and healthy. Look for more town of Pleasant Hill information at www.pleasanthilltn.org or https://www.facebookcom/112783388758864.
Members of the Crab Orchard DAR will be planting a yellow rose bush at Pioneer Hall in Pleasant Hill on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 2 p.m. in memory of suffragette Abby Crawford Milton. Yellow roses were the symbol used by the Suffrage movement. Uplands Lifelong Learning Institute (ULLI) is sponsoring an eight-week short course, “Flannery O’Connor & William Maxwell: Two perspectives on Fiction as Salvation,” on Friday mornings. Call leader Ron Johnson, 931-371-1781, for information.
Schools are in session. The teachers and administration used extra in-service days to plan ways to keep students safe during this unusual time of pandemic infections. Cumberland County schools are offering both in-person instruction on school campuses and the Cumberland Connect Online option for families this school year. Procedures on buses, in classrooms, on playgrounds, and deep cleaning sanitation have been published. Parents are asked to follow directions as well as providing recommended masks, explaining social distancing, and supporting school regulations. Even such things as children practicing opening lunch items by themselves will help prevent contamination from someone else. Parents were advised at an internet virtual orientation of procedures for filling out paperwork, times to pick up phase-in packets and textbooks. Five complete outfits for each school age child are being given away free at The Grab thrift shop in Pleasant Hill. Appointments must be made with Donna Iles at 931-287-3018. Temperatures will be taken before entering The Grab and masks are required.
