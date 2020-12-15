This uniquely American holiday brings back memories of Thanksgivings of other years especially the people as well as the food. In past years, Pleasant Hill always had a community Thanksgiving Day dinner sponsored by the Uplands Members Assembly that brought together a diverse group of families and friends.
Back in the early 1990s two families, the Zekiels and the Lammers on Maple Circle in Pleasant Hill, began inviting to their homes people they knew would be alone on the holidays at Christmas and Thanksgiving. In the beginning, the guests fit around each of their dining room tables. But each year, more and more people were included until the two families decided to combine forces and hold the dinners in Heritage Hall in the Uplands Retirement Village. Everyone contributed dishes that they loved to make.
When Adshead Hall on the lower level of Fletcher House for Assisted Living was opened, the dinners moved there to accommodate more people, and it became formally organized. Usually more than 100 people brought designated dishes. The turkeys were roasted elsewhere and carved by volunteers. Helpers set tables, distributed the food donations on three food tables, served as hosts and hostesses, and cleaned up afterwards. Out-of-town family and guests were welcomed.
Well, we all know what happened in 2020. COVID-19 has changed the way we work, shop, gather and socialize. To keep each other safe, we wear masks, wash hands, sanitize and socially distance.
The Uplands Assembly provided eight different Thanksgiving celebrations over the four days surrounding and including Thanksgiving. Returning to Heritage Hall, as in the past, were smaller groups of 10 people — socially distanced, of course.
Pat Harley organized the distribution of guests among the events. Each host decided on the exact details of their event. The choices included several traditional potluck turkey dinners with all of the trimmings; a social with no food but lots of good conversation and fellowship; a traditional potluck turkey dinner with a vegan entree as well; a garlic free potluck dinner; and a dessert only gathering. The Gittings provided apple crisp, ice cream, and tea for a small group at their barn, outside around their fire pit.
One lucky dinner group was entertained by Dicksie Schmitt, a resident of Pleasant Hill who plays violin and viola. Dicksie had played in the Cookeville Community Folk Orchestra, a Celtic band, and the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame orchestra. She had a private studio in Cookeville of violin and viola students for 27 years and has played in several professional symphony orchestras. Since her retirement to Pleasant Hill, she has been playing with The Tenuto Trio or accompanying hymns at the PH Community Church.
The precautions needed during this Covid-19 Pandemic led the Uplands Assembly to develop some creative ways of gathering safely.
The GRAB thrift shop in Pleasant Hill will close for the holidays on Thursday, Dec. 17, and will be open again on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.
