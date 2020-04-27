On Main Street in Pleasant Hill, across from the elementary school stands Pioneer Hall Museum, a building that is more than 131 years old.
It was the second of many buildings built on the Pleasant Hill Academy campus and the only one remaining.
In 1887, “Father” Dodge, the Academy’s founder, sold his cow to lay the foundation of Pioneer Hall. After its completion in 1889, it was named Pioneer Hall because it was the first dormitory of the Academy and received the first girl and boy occupants.
Pioneer Hall served many uses over the years — a dormitory with classrooms, a faculty residence, church services, an administration building, a library, craft classes, printing presses in the basement, the post office, the student store, a thrift shop, and the Community Center.
It stands today to tell the story of Pleasant Hill Academy and the community, including the health facilities from which evolved Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville.
The American Missionary Association of the Congregational Church deeded Pioneer Hall in 1960 to Pleasant Hill Community Church, which deeded the Hall to the Pleasant Hill Historical Society of the Cumberlands after its formation in 1976. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. In 1981, it was opened as a museum so that people could visit, see rooms as they were once used, become acquainted with the Academy, look at many artifacts, and hear the history of not only the school, but of the medical offshoots of its history and the surrounding area.
Cumberland County’s first hospital was located right here in Pleasant Hill. The well-known story of Dr. May Cravath Wharton, “Doctor Woman of the Cumberlands,” and her two cohorts, Alice Adshead and Elizabeth Fletcher, is featured in the rear of the museum on the first floor to the right.
Other rooms have been set up to depict the life here on the Plateau in those early years. A general store, tools, a kitchen and everyday implements are exhibited in such a way as to make that era come alive.
The Gaines Rowland Room (class of 1930) was created by the late Beryl Beams Rowland to show a boys dormitory room. A girls room is shown as well.
The Museum has a marvelous collection of the work of artisans that Pleasant Hill has always been known for: musical instruments, woodcarvings, weaving, baskets, etc., and tools used for more practical endeavors as well.
Records don’t show how many paint jobs have been done on the outside, or if any of that old paint had ever been removed. But in 2009, looking closely, one could see ripples upon ripples of flaking old paint and deterioration of window frames. Bushes and trees were growing in the gutters.
That year the “majestic old lady” received a facelift. Scaffolding embraced the building as workers scraped off the paint right down to the original wood. The restoration builders found hidden problems as they worked. A Heritage Fund was formed, and more than $50,000 was donated with more money needed to repair the newest findings. That year, the Hall received fresh paint, window sill repairs, gutter clean out and other needed renovations.
In 2019, all 74 windows were replaced. After doing a careful study and getting professional advice and several estimates, the board of the Historical Society chose Lowe’s Pella vinyl windows to be installed. Windows have low-E and Argon gas. Each window cost $500. The $37,000 construction project to replace the critically needed windows in the Pioneer Hall Museum was completed, thanks to the gifts from individuals, families and organizations.
Donors’ names are on a plaque presented at the Society’s annual meeting in 2019 and now displayed in Pioneer Hall. The roof was also replaced last year, and two large damaged trees were removed and replaced with new trees, thanks to Jim Blalock, president of Pleasant Hill Historical Society of the Cumberlands.
Chris Gulick, Don Dowdey, and Sharon Weible spent this winter sorting through the museum archives for materials to be digitized. Herb Glafenhein of Pleasant Valley Microfilming and Scanning Services handled the print material and photos with care. The Museum has completed this project, thanks to a $5,000 grant from the Cumberland County Commissioners, facilitated by Jim Blalock.
The material scanned includes all the yearbooks the museum had, both Academy and High School. They are missing 1928, 1932-’40, 1943, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1952 and 1961. It’s possible that no yearbook was published for some of those years.
If you have one of these yearbooks, please contact Sharon at 931-277-5226 or Chris at 931-277-3742. The other printed material scanned includes graduation programs, annual catalogs, correspondence (some dating back to the 1890s), programs of Academy plays and concerts, Dr. May’s typed manuscript, Emma Dodge’s history of Pleasant Hill plus several boxes more.
Both the Academy and the AMA published numerous articles and brochures to attract students. It is amazing that so much survived. And now it will survive longer and reach a broader audience. The goal is to place the original documents safely in the Tennessee State Archives. The scanned material will eventually be available on the Museum website.
The Historical Society maintains Pioneer Hall as a museum of local history, usually open from May-October, but like so many other places. closed until further notice because of the pandemic. It presents exhibits of artifacts and modes of living reflecting life on the Cumberland Plateau for many decades up to the present time.
To learn more about the Society and the Museum visit www. pioneerhallmuseum.net. To take a virtual tour of the Museum with curator Sharon Weible and board member Al Dwenger, watch a YouTube presentation: “Pioneer Hall Museum | Tennessee Crossroads | Episode 3215.1”. Two other videos are also linked on the website and some interesting articles for you to download.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.