There have been purple flamingos sighted in various yards around Pleasant Hill this past week.
A note around the neck of one of the 10 colorful birds that “landed” on the front yard of Clarice and Tom Mitchell’s home explained what to do, if you are “flocked” by these wild and crazy birds.
A donation to the Uplands/Pleasant Hill Alzheimer’s Team would enable you to transport them in the “dead of night” to the yard of some other unsuspecting host. They do not leave a mess in the grass, nor do they have to be fed — except by supporting the 18th Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Walk Oct. 12 in downtown Crossville.
The week of Sept. 16-20 was declared Purple Out Tennessee in Pleasant Hill. Everyone was encouraged to decorate with purple, wear purple, eat purple and “Sock Out Alzheimer’s” by wearing a pair of the Alzheimer’s socks.
Team Uplands/Pleasant Hill provided 2019 purple or orange socks for a donation of $10 or more and purple ribbon Alzheimer’s car magnets or drink cups with a lid for a donation of $5 or more.
Uplands Village members donated to the Uplands Administration to help them be a sponsor of this year’s Plateau Walk. Barbara Smith is coordinating the activities to raise money to support the Team at the Walk. Contact her at barbaradsmith@ameritech.net or 1-248-228-4797 to donate to the Walk and/or to request any of the previously mentioned items.
Your donation check should be made out to Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. Donations are gratefully received after the Walk as well. All money raised will be spent in Tennessee for the website, help line, support and education programs, and research at Vanderbilt University and the University of Tennessee to make Alzheimer’s a memory.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. was founded in 1983 by a small group of East Tennessee families. Today the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization still governed by a local board of directors advocates for top research initiatives and provides services to the more than 22,000 individuals and families facing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in East Tennessee and the Cumberlands.
With offices in Knoxville and Cookeville, Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. serves Cumberland and 25 other counties from Putnam in the west to Hancock in the northeast part of the state. The agency provides family support, offers community and professional education, advocates for the needs and rights of those with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, as well as research for its prevention, cure and treatment. A caretaker support group meets in Pleasant Hill at 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month in Heritage Hall of Uplands Village.
Other activities to raise Walk donations besides individual sponsors were a movie, The Sound of Music, with popcorn in the garden of the Wharton Lake & Dougherty neighborhoods and money given by residents of the Fletcher House of Assisted Care. This past January at their awards luncheon, Team Uplands/Pleasant Hill was recognized as the No. 1 team in the 2018 Alzheimer’s Tennessee Plateau Walk with a plaque and the gift of a pizza party for the Team’s walkers. Smith was also recognized as the No. 1 personal fundraiser with a plaque and a pass for two tickets to the Cumberland County Playhouse.
There were 24 donations to the Team for the walk for a total of $1,204, plus some additional money contributed the day of the walk.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday and Thursday — Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Regular store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Wednesday, Oct. 2 — 2 p.m., Documentary, A Quest for Meaning, a life-changing journey that helps restore confidence in the ability to bring change. The film will be shown in Room 4 of Pleasant Hill Community, United Church of Christ, at Main St. and Church Dr.
5:30 p.m., Spaghetti supper; 6:15, Taize service in Pleasant Hill Community Church sanctuary, 67 Church Dr.
Thursday, Oct. 3 — 4-7 p.m. Wharton Association silent auction in the Blue Barn on Lake Rd., next to Uplands Wellness Center. Cash-and-carry and bid items. The auction continues from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
7 p.m., Community Bridge, Fletcher House Dining Room; all welcome. Call 931-277-5005.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., Fair Trade Room open in Pleasant Hill Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate and SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Fridays, 10-11:30 a.m. through Nov. 22, Ulli’s short course, “More Essential Stories” taught by Ron Johnson in Room 1 of Pleasant Hill Community Church, 67 Church Dr.
Saturday, Oct. 5 — Hazardous Waste Collection Day at Pleasant Hill Town Hall parking lot, 351 E. Main St.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 — Noon, Pleasant Hill emergency siren test.
6 p.m., Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at Pleasant Hill Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
