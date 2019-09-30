PH Ramblings.jpeg

A flock of 10 purple flamingos landed on the lawn of Clarice and Tom Mitchell in Pleasant Hill. Instructions on how to make them fly away was found around one of the bird’s necks.

There have been purple flamingos  sighted in various yards around Pleasant Hill this past week. 

A note around  the neck of one of the  10 colorful birds that “landed” on the front yard of Clarice and Tom  Mitchell’s home explained what to do,  if you are “flocked” by these wild and  crazy birds. 

A donation to the Uplands/Pleasant Hill Alzheimer’s Team would  enable you  to transport them in the “dead of night” to the yard of some other  unsuspecting host. They do not leave a mess in the grass, nor  do they have to be  fed — except by supporting the 18th Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Walk Oct.  12  in downtown Crossville. 

The week of  Sept. 16-20 was declared Purple Out Tennessee in Pleasant Hill. Everyone was  encouraged to decorate with purple, wear purple, eat purple and “Sock Out  Alzheimer’s” by wearing a pair of the Alzheimer’s  socks. 

Team Uplands/Pleasant  Hill provided 2019 purple or orange socks for a donation of $10 or more and  purple ribbon  Alzheimer’s car magnets or drink cups with a lid for a donation  of $5 or more.

Uplands Village members donated to  the Uplands Administration to help them be a sponsor of this year’s  Plateau  Walk. Barbara Smith is  coordinating the activities to  raise money to support the Team at the Walk. Contact her at barbaradsmith@ameritech.net or 1-248-228-4797 to  donate to the Walk and/or to  request any of the previously mentioned items. 

Your donation check should be made  out to Alzheimer’s  Tennessee Inc. Donations are gratefully received after the  Walk as well. All money raised will be spent in  Tennessee for the website, help line, support and education programs, and  research at Vanderbilt University  and the University of Tennessee to make Alzheimer’s a memory.

Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. was founded  in 1983 by a small group of East Tennessee families. Today the  501(c)(3) nonprofit  organization still governed by a local board of directors advocates for top  research initiatives and  provides services to the more than 22,000 individuals  and families facing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in East  Tennessee and the  Cumberlands. 

With offices in Knoxville and Cookeville, Alzheimer’s Tennessee  Inc. serves  Cumberland and 25 other counties from Putnam in the west to Hancock  in the northeast part of the state. The agency  provides family support, offers community and professional  education, advocates  for the needs and rights of those with Alzheimer’s disease and related  dementias, as well as research for  its prevention, cure and treatment. A  caretaker support group meets in Pleasant Hill at 10 a.m. the second Thursday of each month in Heritage Hall of Uplands Village.

Other activities to raise Walk  donations besides individual sponsors were a movie,  The Sound of Music,  with popcorn in  the garden of the Wharton Lake  & Dougherty neighborhoods and money given by residents of the Fletcher  House of Assisted  Care. This past January at their awards luncheon, Team  Uplands/Pleasant Hill was recognized as the No. 1 team in the  2018  Alzheimer’s Tennessee Plateau Walk with a plaque and the gift of a pizza party  for the Team’s walkers. Smith  was also recognized as the No. 1  personal fundraiser with a plaque and a pass for two tickets to the Cumberland  County  Playhouse. 

There were 24 donations to the Team for the walk for a total  of $1,204, plus some additional money contributed the  day of the walk.

This week in Pleasant Hill:

Tuesday and Thursday — Grab Thrift Shop  at 9547  Hwy. 70 W. Regular  store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Due to theft problems,  donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the  manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big  load.

Wednesday, Oct. 2 — 2 p.m., Documentary, A Quest for Meaning, a life-changing journey that helps restore confidence in the ability to bring change. The film will be shown  in Room 4 of Pleasant Hill Community, United Church of Christ, at Main  St. and Church Dr.

5:30 p.m.,  Spaghetti supper; 6:15, Taize service in Pleasant Hill Community Church sanctuary, 67  Church Dr.

Thursday, Oct. 3 — 4-7 p.m. Wharton Association silent auction in the Blue Barn on Lake Rd., next to Uplands Wellness Center. Cash-and-carry and bid items. The auction continues from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.

7 p.m., Community Bridge, Fletcher House Dining Room; all welcome.  Call 931-277-5005.

Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., Fair  Trade Room open in Pleasant Hill Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate and SERRV crafts  from  around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for  their goods.

Fridays, 10-11:30 a.m.  through Nov. 22, Ulli’s short course, “More Essential Stories” taught by Ron  Johnson in Room  1 of Pleasant Hill Community Church, 67 Church Dr.

Saturday, Oct. 5 — Hazardous Waste Collection Day at Pleasant Hill Town Hall parking lot, 351 E.  Main St.

Tuesday, Oct. 8 — Noon, Pleasant Hill emergency siren  test.

6 p.m., Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at Pleasant Hill  Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.

