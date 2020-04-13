Since everyone who isn’t on essential business is sheltering at home in Pleasant Hill and there are no group activities, I will be redoing some columns that have previously appeared with updates.
Before there were roads, animals and Native Americans roamed this area in search of food and water. In the early 1700s western travelers often found a great place to camp with level land and a spring to get water.
Around 1838, Calvin Brown from North Carolina received a large land grant to settle part of what later would be known as Browntown in Cumberland County. His land included this pretty little spot — so pleasant a spot that families in their covered wagons began to refer to it as Pleasant Hill.
Pleasant Hill sometimes has an identity crisis. Visiting friends here in 1994, we weren’t sure just where Pleasant Hill was located. Looking on a map of Tennessee, we discovered there were five Pleasant Hills in the state.
Fortunately, we found the right one and were soon smitten with the rolling hills and rural atmosphere after congested New Jersey. We later found out that this Pleasant Hill was the only one incorporated in Tennessee with a ZIP code and post office. In fact, there are only three incorporated towns in Cumberland County – Pleasant Hill, Crossville and Crab Orchard.
Pleasant Hill was incorporated in 1903. When Pleasant Hill became a town, the people who named the streets evidently loved trees. We find Sycamore, Holly, Laurel, Maple, Oak, Elm and Hickory. The origin of “Church Dr.” is obvious: It’s where the oldest church, founded in 1885, the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, is located.
Lake Laura is bounded by Lake Rd., and Yonside Dr.’s name was taken from the home “Yonside” built by Dr. May Wharton.
We discovered that many people in western Cumberland County consider themselves living in Pleasant Hill, even if not located within the town limits. On the other hand, many others in the county have no idea where Pleasant Hill is and tell us they have never been here.
Lots of us enjoy getting our mail at the post office, where we catch up on the latest gossip and news. Those among us who decide to have their mail delivered to their homes find that if they live east of Browntown Rd., their address is Crossville, but if they live west of Browntown Rd., their mail is handled by the Sparta post office. This sometimes confuses Fed Ex and UPS delivery drivers.
We know a family whose furniture was delivered by mistake to another of the Tennessee Pleasant Hills. One time after ordering an item on the internet, which was not delivered and after running a trace on it, we found it was delivered to a Pleasant Hill in Georgia.
That leads me to speculate about how many Pleasant Hills there may be in the country. There is the well-known Shaker Village in Pleasant Hill, KY; and others in California, Missouri, Iowa, Oregon, Louisiana, etc. According to Google, there are 20 states with the town of Pleasant Hill, and you can read 23.8 million references. Wow!
The city of Pleasant Hill in the San Francisco East Bay area has a population of 33,152; Pleasant Hill, TN, had a population of 563 at the 2010 census. Pleasant Hill, Texas is a ghost town 10 miles northwest of present-day Grapeland in Houston County, Texas. Our former neighbors, believe it or not, moved from Pleasant Hill, CA, to Pleasant Hill, TN. They were active residents in the California Pleasant Hill. When looking for a home in this neck-of-the-woods, they were intrigued to find a Pleasant Hill in Cumberland County. While driving through the town they saw the “for sale” sign on a house in a wooded lot on the corner of Hickory Hill and Main St., which they purchased. Having to downsize, they now live in Crossville.
Most Pleasant Hill people get their television via satellite. If their news comes from Nashville, they hear of nothing past Cookeville. If their news comes from Knoxville they get weather and school closings for most of Cumberland County. Add a few degrees for our Hill, and we have a pretty good idea what to predict, although we often have ice and snow much longer than Crossville does.
Speaking of ice and snow, the maintenance crew of two — one full time, the other part time — often works late into the night desalting or plowing the roads. They collect trash and brush weekly and recyclables monthly. They maintain the two cemeteries in Pleasant Hill, trim the town rights-of-way, clear ditches, patch streets, keep all the equipment maintained and much, much more.
Although Town Hall is closed to the public during this pandemic, the Town Hall’s phones will be checked at the end of each day. Unless it is an emergency, note will be taken, and the issue addressed when normal operations resume.
Anyhow, those of us who live here feel that our Pleasant Hill is truly the best “pleasant hill.”
Worship with us in Pleasant Hill by visiting the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, Easter Service on youtube.com or www.pleasanthillucctn.org, and the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission Sunday morning worship and Wednesday evening services at www.phillbaptist.com.
