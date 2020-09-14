The Town of Pleasant Hill supplied free hot dogs and chips as an incentive for residents to get counted for the 2020 Census. Another “I Count” Census event will be held on Sept. 18 in the evening. A state grant provided funds for computer tablets for this purpose. Pleasant Hill population, as reflected in the 2020 Census, will have a wide variety of positive effects on all of Cumberland County, from the amount of support the town receives in federal funding for schools, roads and other infrastructure. That is why it is vitally important that Pleasant Hill maximizes its U.S. Census response rate.
As it stands, Cumberland County numbers are low with an overall response of 61.6%, which is lower than the averages for the state of Tennessee and for the United States as a whole. Please help by encouraging everyone at your business/organization to respond to help this community grow and thrive. It just takes minutes to complete but the benefits of a solid effort now will yield benefits for years to come. Urge everyone you can to respond at my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.
The September Town Council meeting was another virtual meeting on ZOOM. Mayor Lisa Patrick reported that the new lawnmower is saving time for the maintenance staff with its advanced ease of use. The 2020-’21 budget has been published and an audit of the finances underway. Disposal of the brush picked up weekly is still under discussion. There were several townspeople on the ZOOM meeting with questions and suggestions. The mayor said that this week’s brush will be taken into Crossville and the town will pay for dumping. The town council is looking for options and having ongoing discussions about how the town brush collection will be handled. There seems to be a misunderstanding about burning. Any householder in Pleasant Hill may burn following the Tennessee state regulations put forward by the Department of Forestry. There has been no change in that policy.
Ongoing town projects are preparation of the Beecher Seegraves Veterans’ Memorial Park and construction of a stone town sign at Main and Hwy. 70. The second reading regarding receptacles for the body in a green burial was approved. A bid for the former dump property on Deep Water Rd. was opened and approved. Bids for paving Canyon View, Cottage St., North Sycamore, Rankhorn St. and Holly Rd were opened and will be discussed. A request for a zoning variance for the former Uplands VanDyck Sanitorium will be discussed by the zoning board on Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m., probably on ZOOM. Anyone can join. Call 931-277-3813 or email townpleasanthill@gmail.com for the link.
Everyone is encouraged to register and vote in the upcoming election. Last day to register is Oct. 5. To request an absentee ballot, contact www.sos.tn.gov no later than seven days before the election. Mail your absentee ballot early to assure your vote counts. Early voting begins on Oct. 14 and ends on Oct. 27 at the Cumberland County Election Commission, 2 South Main Street in Crossville, directly across from the county courthouse. On Election Day, Nov. 3, anyone in District 8, which includes Pleasant Hill, votes at the Pleasant Hill Community House, 48 Church Drive across from the PH post office.
The student handbook for Pleasant Hill Elementary School can be obtained at the school. Call 931-277-3677 or download from the PH Elementary Facebook page. Special precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are being practiced by students and staff. Temperatures are taken daily. Face masks/coverings are required for both students and bus drivers during their route. Face coverings will be provided if needed. Students from the same household/bus stop will sit together on the bus. Students will not be allowed to change seats. Face covering is required in the classroom and during class change. Students are urged to wear masks at all times even when in the hall or restrooms except when eating, drinking, at recess or gym. Social distancing is practiced in classroom, halls and lines as children move.
The cafeteria has been blocked off for less than 50% capacity. Some students eat in there, some in the classroom, and some in the multipurpose room. It varies by meal (breakfast/lunch) and varies by grade level. Frequent hand washing and/or hand sanitizing is practiced both before and after all activities. Playground time/recess is on a staggered schedule. Students are told not to share materials or equipment. Cumberland County offered two rounds of opportunity for parents/students to register for Cumberland Connect virtual school. Parents may continue with virtual learning or return their student for onsite learning if preferred. Approximately 1.5% of Pleasant Hill students are attending Cumberland Connect.
Traffic jams along Mayland Rd. with parents coming too early to pick up their children continues to be a safety hazard. Only Pre-K parents should be at the school at 2:15 p.m. All other parents in the car rider line should not arrive before 2:25 p.m. School pictures will be taken on Sept. 23.
