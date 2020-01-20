Pleasant Hill Elementary School hosted Real For You Nutrition, LLC at a Family Fitness Night of healthy snacks and fun activities Jan. 10.
Varsity basketball games are enthusiastically attended on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as the Pleasant Hill Hornets well represent their School.
The basketball tourney at Cumberland County High School will begin Jan. 30.
Report cards went home last Friday for the second nine-weeks’ scholastic grades. Honors will be given out Jan. 27; check with your child’s teacher to find out the time for their grade.
Special Spirit Days are Decade Day, Jan. 22; Twin Day, Jan 23; Super Hero/Disney Day, Jan. 24; and Homecoming Wear Green and Gold,” Jan. 27. The motto for the month is “Love the Green, Live the Gold”.
Yearbooks are now on sale for $30.
Please note that students may not be picked up from the office after 2:15 p.m. They will need to be picked up in the car rider lane.
A special-called open meeting of Pleasant Hill Town Council Jan. 9 was for the purpose of considering the petition from 36 Pleasant Hill homeowners to de-annex from the town of Pleasant Hill.
This was a council-only discussion, but Town Hall was full of citizens who came to listen and observe.
Mayor Lisa Patrick explained that the state will only accept a request for de-annexation from the officially elected Town Council after a determination is made that there is a valid reason for it. A valid reason might be that the town is not providing the services promised to those petitioning homeowners.
At the November Town Council meeting, those signing the petition were allowed to address their complaints and concerns to the Council members. The mayor, Council and town clerk have been investigating and researching those issues ever since.
For over two hours the Council members discussed more than 23 grievances that had been raised. Some of them happened several years ago under other administrations. Some were covered by state and county regulations or other entities like the Water Board. Steps were taken to handle those issues that could be alleviated by Town Council and Maintenance.
As the Council members deliberated what action to take, they considered: “What is best for the residents as a whole?” “What is best for the town as a municipality?” and “What is best for the residents requesting de-annexation?”
Council members expressed their thoughts about what they heard from their constituents and the process involved. Since the town receives a portion of the taxes collected based on its population, that was taken into consideration. Council person, Don Dowdey moved that “Pleasant Hill Town Council is not in favor of de-annexation of the residences covered in the petition.” The motion was passed unanimously.
At the regularly scheduled monthly Town Council meeting, Mayor Lisa Patrick reported that Town Maintenance explained that gravel roads (Pleasant Hill has three) cannot be plowed, salted or sanded and have to be treated specially during inclement weather. The Council decided to continue work on 2019 Priorities. Employee reviews are in the works, wine sale application has been sent to the state, Town Charter revision will be ongoing, Deep Water property sale has been tabled to spring, frosted glass will replace clear in Food Pantry box, and investigation of ownership of condemned house (signs keep disappearing) continues.
In new business, Resolution 2020-01 was passed on first reading. It basically is a policy stance clarifying untrue rumors that have circulated regarding several of the issues that were brought up at the November Town Hall meeting.
New street signs will be ordered labeling Canyon View (next to Dollar General) and Pleasant Hill on Hwy. 70 at W. Main St. with an arrow indicator. The town is looking for a part-time maintenance worker.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
The Grab thrift store at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Due to theft problems, donations to the Grab need to be left inside during business hours; please do not leave on the porch. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m., documentaries about North Korea in Room 4 of Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, Main St. and Church Dr.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Saturday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $2 bag sale at Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Call 931-287-3018 for information.
