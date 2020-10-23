2020 is the 65th anniversary of Constitution Week.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was responsible for the annual designation of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week. President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued his proclamation setting aside this week in 1955.
Members of the Crab-Orchard DAR prepared an observance in Pleasant Hill during which the 1817 bell cast in the Paul Revere foundry in Boston was rung by County Commissioner Jim Blalock.
This bell once rang in North Church in Marblehead, MA. Its journey from Massachusetts to Pleasant Hill is chronicled in a sign posted in the gazebo where the bell is housed next to Pioneer Museum in Pleasant Hill.
The DAR members and participants recited the Pledge of Allegiance and read the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. Pleasant Hill Mayor Lisa Patrick proclaimed the observance of Constitution Week.
The October meeting of the Pleasant Hill Town Council was again held virtually. As early voting began on Oct. 14, the mayor urged everyone to vote either by mail, early at the Cumberland County Election Commission in Crossville, or in the Pleasant Hill Community House on Nov. 3.
Two seats on the Town Council need to be filled. Approved write-in candidates, Linda Smith and Franklin Cobos, should be written on the ballots no matter in what manner you cast your vote.
The property owned by the town on Deepwater Rd. has been sold. The funds received will help supplement the cost of upcoming projects: paving of five streets, the Seegraves Veterans’ Park, and a stone Pleasant Hill sign at the corner of Main St. and Hwy 70.
The Town Council authorized the purchase of a side-by-side utility task vehicle. It will be outfitted to make it road worthy. COVID-19 regulations require that maintenance workers remain 6 feet apart, and this vehicle will allow that. Safety grants will fund both the vehicle and three air filters for Town Hall to promote a healthier environment.
Bush hogging has been done along the streets to be paved. The culvert on Main St. across from the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission Fellowship Hall has been replaced. This should prevent that intersection from icing up in the winter.
The Pleasant Hill Zoning Commission submitted to the Council for consideration a variance allowing for a property easement on the small brick building near the Van Dyck Tuberculosis Sanatorium building. This property was variously used for storage, laundry and “the Doctor’s Office” during the years Uplands Hospital was located nearby.
Uplands Village recently issued a quit-claim deed to a local citizen who wishes to rehab the building.
The town will donate candy for Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission’s Trunk or Treat activity on Halloween.
Mayor Patrick thanked the generous community for responding to the appeal for donations for the town food pantry. There seems to be an ongoing need for food supplements during this unprecedented time. Donations of non-perishables, including paper goods, can be dropped off at Heritage Hall for distribution.
Pleasant Hill Elementary School welcomed two new teachers: Tata Hughes and Kiri Jenkins. Both are teaching first grade. A fourth-grade teacher will be hired in the near future.
The physical education teacher, Coach Yegtenian and the School Nutrition Manager partnered to write a “Fuel Up to Play” 60 grant. The awarded funds will be used to purchase field/floor hockey equipment for PE and a breakfast kiosk for a “second chance” breakfast program. Many of the older students aren’t hungry when they first wake up.
Pleasant Hill Elementary was also able to partner with CCS Coordinated School Health to fund a walking track around the football field and another, in the near future, around the intermediate grades playground equipment. Students are really enjoying walking and chatting with their friends during recess.
The Woodmen of the World made a cash donation for any student needs identified. Pleasant Hill Elementary’s leadership team is going to decide if they need to purchase a water bottle filter to replace one of the water fountains or if they should provide each student their own water bottle.
Another need is the purchase of additional headsets for students when they are accessing online learning tools. These are unique student needs during these unique times.
The staff miss former volunteers from the community!
Junior varsity basketball games are being played at various elementary schools in the county, including in the Hornet gym.
Nine elementary schools received 21st Century Community Learning Centers funding. The funds provide before- and after-school extended learning opportunities. This program began Oct. 19. Times are 6:45-7:45 a.m. weekdays and 3-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Parent-teacher conferences will be from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26. Pleasant Hill Elementary School staff and students were on fall break last week, enjoying the crisp, cooler weather.
