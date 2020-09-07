Each year Aug. 26 is recognized as Women’s Equality Day to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment. This year it was especially significant as it was 100 years ago in 1920 that the Tennessee legislature became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment allowing women’s suffrage in the U.S. The 19th Amendment to the Constitution was first introduced in 1878, but it failed to gain traction. It wasn’t until women’s involvement in the World War I effort made their contributions painfully obvious that women’s suffrage finally gained enough support. Women’s rights groups pointed out the hypocrisy of fighting for democracy in Europe while denying it to half of American citizens at home.
The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and serving America's future through better education for children. The Crab-Orchard DAR Chapter in Cumberland County is named for the famed early settlement, The Crab (Apple) Orchard, on the historic Avery's Trace, which crossed Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau. Their charter was presented in September 1953 in Crossville. The Crab-Orchard DAR Chapter supports the Cumberland County Archives, collects personal military stories of local veterans in the Cumberland County Veterans’ History Project, marks Revolutionary War veterans’ gravesites, and marks other historic locations. To learn more visit www.tndar.org/~craborchard.
In observance of Women’s Equality Day this year, The Crab-Orchard DAR wanted to celebrate the Tennessee suffragists who were instrumental in promoting women’s suffrage leading to the Tennessee legislature ratification of the 19th Amendment. Among them was Abby Crawford Milton of Chattanooga, who was the last president of the Tennessee Equal Suffrage Association and the first president of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee. In her travels to promote suffrage, she became acquainted with Dr. May Cravath Wharton of Pleasant Hill and elected a member of the Uplands Sanatorium Board of Directors in Pleasant Hill. To mark this historic connection, the Crab-Orchard DAR presented a yellow rose bush to the Pleasant Hill Historical Society of the Cumberlands to be planted next to Pioneer Hall Museum on Main Street in Pleasant Hill. In the early 1900s, the women’s suffrage movement used yellow roses to show support for women’s right to vote while anti-suffragists donned red roses to show their opposition to the movement.
During the sweltering summer of 1920, the nation watched as Tennessee state legislators gathered on Nashville's Capitol Hill and an epic battle for women's rights ensued. At the Pleasant Hill ceremony, Joyce VanNocker, Crab-Orchard Chapter Historian, noted Tennessee Suffragists who campaigned to get the Amendment ratified. Anne Dallas Dudley of Nashville was an indispensable campaigner. Sarah Frasier of Chattanooga stumped for women’s rights. Lizzie Crozier French of Knoxville led a delegation to the Ohio home of presidential nominee Warren G. Harding. Sue Shelton White of Jackson, a member of the Silent Sentinels, served five days in jail for protesting. Abby Crawford Milton of Chattanooga traveled the state giving speeches and spent August lobbying members of the General Assembly. Tennessee legislators donned boutonnieres displaying their loyalties, and the special session was dubbed "The War of the Roses." Liquor flowed despite Prohibition's hold, and fights broke out as tempers ran high and deal making came down to the wire.
After the resolution passed easily in the Tennessee State Senate, both sides lobbied furiously to secure votes in the state House of Representatives where the vote was extremely close. When young Harry T. Burn of Niota in McMinn County, in spite of the red rose in his lapel, changed his vote to support ratification, he helped to break a tie in the House of Representatives. In his pocket he carried a letter from his widowed mother urging him to vote for ratification. Febb Ensminger Burn wrote the letter encouraging her son, “Dear Son, … Hurray and vote for Suffrage and don’t keep them in doubt. I noticed Chandlers’ speech, it was very bitter. I’ve been waiting to see how you stood but have not seen anything yet…. Don’t forget to be a good boy and help Mrs. Catt with her ‘Rats.’ Is she the one that put rat in ratification, Ha! No more from mama this time. With lots of love, Mama.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.