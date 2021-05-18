The Boy Scouts of Pleasant Hill Troop 170 have made the preparation for the Beecher Seegraves Veterans Memorial Park a service project. They did some preliminary work in the fall and now again in the spring in front of the town hall at 351 East Main Street. With the warmer weather, park construction is underway for the bench, the flagpole, the stone pillars, the placement of flower pots and a bird bath. Watch for information announcing the park’s dedication.
The May Pleasant Hill Town Council discussion was conducted on Zoom. Town residents are reminded that recycling curb pickup is free on the second Wednesday of every month. In addition, anyone may bring their recyclables to the town parking lot every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon where volunteers will assist them. According to a report from the Cumberland County Solid Waste Department to the county budget committee, revenue from recycling is up. Plastics are bringing in about $16,000 three times a year. Aluminum is also up. Some contractors are finding uses for crushed glass. Cardboard remains the most profitable recyclable so please continue to bring all on Saturdays.
Paving of Rankhorn, Canyon View, Cottage, Holly and North Sycamore roads was finished on May 11. The Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC is seeking input of ideas or suggestions in the rebuilding of the PH Community House damaged by the recent tornado. Please call town hall, 931-277-3813, with any ideas to help make this community resource even better. After office hours you may drop your thoughts in the suggestion box or call PHCC at 931-277-3193. The EF-0 tornado that dropped down in Pleasant Hill on April 8 came without warning from any emergency service. Last week there was a “tornado warning” for this area and the town emergency siren sounded repeatedly. It will be sounded as a test on the second Tuesday at noon, so be aware of this.
The following resolution was adopted last month stating:
During inclement weather events:
1. PH town maintenance crew will clear roads and byways up to midnight.
2. From midnight to 5 a.m., crews will not be in operation.
3. In inclement weather, the town crews will be reactivated at 5 a.m.
4. In the case of emergency, or a resident’s need to leave home, dial 911.
5. Exceptions will be determined at the discretion of the supervisor and/or mayor.
The bi-yearly brush pickup in April went well and there were no comments regarding the cleanup of the two Pleasant Hill cemeteries, preparing for Memorial Day observances. Construction of a salt box and procurement of a generator to make the town hall an emergency shelter are under discussion or held for further information.
The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) announced that 176 schools were selected for the second cohort of trauma-informed schools in the state. This new cohort more than doubles the original 73 schools from the first trauma-informed schools cohort which launched in 2018-19. The Phoenix School and Pleasant Hill Elementary School were selected in Cumberland County. “Like each student, each school community is special and unique, and schools that implement trauma-informed strategies are helping to ensure students receive the academic and nonacademic supports they need,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The department is thrilled to be able to more than double the number of trauma-informed schools in the state to help provide school officials, teachers and staff with training and resources to help all students reach their full potential.” Through the application process, the schools were selected and committed to a two-year development cycle with the department, including high-quality training, resources, and ongoing support as they implement trauma-informed strategies.
Staff and students will be observing “PHS Strong Week” May 17-21. Special apparel days are: Monday, “Hat Day”; Tuesday, “Sports Team T-Shirt Day”; Wednesday, “Twin Day”; Thursday, “PJ & Crazy Socks Day”; and Friday, “Green & Gold Day.” On Tuesday, May 25, staff, students and parents will celebrate the eighth-graders with special “recognition” from 6-7 p.m. It has been a tough year for them having to deal with virtual learning and navigate in-school sessions, but they have performed well under the circumstances. Thursday, May 27, will be an Administrative Day with no classes for students so that teachers can prepare final reports. On Friday, May 28, school will be dismissed at 10 a.m. Be aware that there will be children out and about during the day from now on, so be careful driving the local streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.