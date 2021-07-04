Pleasant Hill residents Jim Mackay, Margaret Weirich and Vicky Markham were discussing an article that appeared in the Crossville Chronicle announcing that the Crossville Memorial Airport would be hosting the 1928 Ford airliner in May. Jim had flown with his brother in a small private plane and has had an interest in early military planes, including the B-17 Flying Fortress that visited the campus where he worked before moving to Pleasant Hill. Magaret’s parents were caught up in the aviation craze of the ‘20s and ‘30s. Her father was involved in flight instruction in the early days in Asheville, NC, and her mother’s heroine was Amelia Earheart. Vicky’s father, Robin Markham, had been a pilot and she had treated him to a ride in a plane from the Crossville airport three years ago for his 90th birthday. He actually flew the plane for part of the time, as they circled Pleasant Hill several times.
They decided that they really wanted to see this plane so they signed up on Sunday morning, May 30. They were on the second flight for the day. Only ten passengers were on each flight lined up in a row along the sides, each with a large window underneath the wing! The view was great as they cruised at a low altitude of 20,000 to 25,000 feet in a sweeping clockwise loop above Crossville that lasted about 15 minutes. The plane made 19 flights during the weekend with a three-person team from Wisconsin.
Henry Ford mobilized millions of Americans and created a new market with his Model T “Tin Lizzie” automobile from 1909 to 1926. After World War I, he recognized the potential for mass air transportation. Ford’s Tri-Motor aircraft, nicknamed the “Tin Goose,” was designed to build another new market: airline travel. Although fewer than 200 of the Ford Tri-Motors were built over a seven-year period before it was overtaken by newer technology, it showed that passenger flights were possible on a grander scale than even imagined. To overcome concerns of engine reliability, Ford specified three engines and added features for passenger comfort, such as an enclosed cabin. Few cities had airports at that time so it was limited as to where it could fly.
It served for Transcontinental Air Transport (TAT) and later Transcontinental and Western Air, a forerunner of TWA. The airplane then had its own adventure flying as a tour aircraft over the Grand Canyon and Boulder Dam in 1937, then as an airliner in Honduras and various service in Mexico through the 1940s. After a lengthy period in storage during the 1950s and early ‘60s, the Tri-Motor was purchased in 1964 by William Harrah of Harrah’s Hotel and Casinos fame, who restored the aircraft and had it flown beginning in 1971 before displaying it with his renowned automobile collection in Reno, NV. In 1996, the airplane was again restored and returned to flying condition. In 2014, Ed Patrick and the Liberty Aviation Museum obtained the aircraft. That group completed restoration updates before working with EAA to fly two of the historic aircraft to locations throughout North America. EAA stands for Experimental Aircraft Association, an organization for private airplane geeks/enthusiasts in Oshkosh, WI. The Ford Tri-Motor appearing in Crossville was No. 8 of the aircraft’s run, coming off the line in December 1928. This year the annual air show will be held on Oct. 2 at the Crossville Memorial Airport, after being canceled in 2020.
