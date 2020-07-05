The Environmental Stewardship Team of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, Justice and Mission Ministry hosted a virtual showing of The Story of Plastic in May followed by a Zoom panel discussion. The panelists were environmental activists from Pleasant Hill and Crossville. As a follow up to the discussion, a new Cumberland County Plastic Action Group was formed. This Action Group is promoting a “Plastic Free July,” joining the 10-year-old global campaign, which has engaged 120 million people in 177 countries around the world. They plan to have a different emphasis for each month at least through November. July’s focus is “Choose to Refuse Single-Use Plastic.” Many people are able to focus on one or two of the biggest single-use plastics: such as straws, shopping bags, water or drink bottles, or disposable food containers of plastic or Styrofoam.
In the past century without realizing it, we have covered most everything in plastic. It is on our shelves, in our cupboards, on our tables, in our clothing, and even in our beds. It litters our streets, pollutes our rivers, and is clogging up our oceans. Three million tons of plastic are produced every year in the US and only 10% is recycled (meaning that 90% is destroying the environment in the landfills or as litter). Plastics are not biodegradable but rather break down into small or micro-plastic particles that persist in the rivers and ocean, adsorb toxins, and enter the food chain though fish, sea birds, and other marine life. Another disturbing fact is that plastics are produced using byproducts (petrochemicals) of fossil fuels. There has been a boom in plastic production due to the cheap gas and oil obtained from fracking. The oil industry has been pushing plastic as a way to make money from its oil byproducts. In the past they have posted public messages saying the solution is recycling, when in reality too much production of plastic is the problem. Styrofoam is also a plastic product and is very toxic in production and breakdown so cannot be recycled.
The Action Group suggests three foundational steps to beginning to live plastic free: Become mindful of all the times you buy single use plastics; find plastic-free alternatives; if you cannot find alternatives, try going without (you may not need the item after all). It all begins with mindfulness. Start paying attention to when and how you obtain and use plastics. Perhaps an intentional inventory of the plastics you use would be helpful (https://www.ecoactionarlington.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Plastic-Use-Inventory-3.pdf). View this 4-minute video https://www.storyofstuff.org/movies/plastic/where-your-recycled-plastic-ends-up/. Pay attention to what you are doing on a day-to-day basis focusing on single use plastic. After you have a better handle on what you use (often without thinking) then you can challenge yourself to refuse to use at least one or two of the single use plastics.
Suggestions to focus on in July:
• Stop buying disposable water bottles; buy a personal reusable water bottle.
• Obtain and use cloth grocery bags and forgo the use of the free plastic bags offered. (You must pack your own bags at supermarkets.)
• Stop using straws. Either go without or purchase a glass or stainless steel straw to carry with you.
• Carry your own containers and refuse plastic silverware for take-out or left-overs from restaurant eating.
• Buy veggies and fruit from local sources:
1. Local Farmer’s Market (Crossville, near fairgrounds: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to noon, or Fairfield Glade, Wednesday a.m.)
2. Local Farmer’s Co-Op
3. National Co-Op (https://www.azurestandard.com). Monthly delivery in Crossville, many plastic free alternatives; includes food stuffs, vegetables and some personal care/household.
4. Grow your own food.
Join the effort in Cumberland County. Share photos, tips, challenges, resources on your social media: Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and include the hashtag #plasticfreecumbco reading the posts there. Email: plasticfreecumbco@yahoo.com. Request free online access to the Cumberland County Plastic Action Group listserv: enoughalready@groups.io. Data provided by Sue Peeples and PHCC Environmental Stewardship Team/Justice and Mission Ministry. For more information, contact Diantha Hodges, Moderator, Cumberland County Plastic Action Group, at dianthah@yahoo.com.
