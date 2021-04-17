What makes Pleasant Hill in Cumberland County different than the five other Pleasant Hills in the state of Tennessee?
We have a ZIP code (38578) and a post office. We are also the only Pleasant Hill incorporated, which happened in 1903.
Now that doesn’t mean that the post office delivers mail in Pleasant Hill. You must go to the post office and get your mail from a rented box. If you want mail delivered you will have to get it through either Crossville or Sparta, but that’s another story.
The post office has become a lifeline for those of us in Pleasant Hill during the pandemic quarantine and shut down of many businesses. Since Uplands Village elders and other at-risk residents have been reluctant to even travel into Crossville, the post office has become a vital necessity.
Communication from the state, the federal government, medical facilities, friends and family is especially necessary during these anxious times. Internet and catalog shopping sites often mail their products rather than deliver to individual households.
Besides, this is often the only place we have encountered another human being besides those who live with us — even though sometimes it is hard to recognize them if they are wearing a hat, sunglasses and mask.
Postmaster Ginger Wells has been on a leave of absence, but is expected back this month. Matt Conatser, a three-year postal employee from Fentress County, has been filling in.
The Pleasant Hill Post Office dates back longer ago than the incorporation of the town.
In 1858, the earliest location reported was to the south of White Oak Creek. Since about 1900, it had been located at five different sites before moving to its present location on Main St. in 1957.
Sylvanus and Minnie Lee Elmore Suttle, early graduates of the Pleasant Hill Academy, moved their growing brood of children to Pleasant Hill in 1914. Sylvanus was often paid for his medical services with a bushel of corn, a side of meat, or other goods. So he gave up his medical practice and went into the grocery, grist and sawmill businesses in Overton County.
Their first home and store in Pleasant Hill were near Browntown Rd. on Main St., which later became Dr. May Wharton’s first hospital, “Sanex.”
In 1919, Sylvanus was appointed postmaster and he located the post office in a small building near his store. The home and businesses were moved closer to the Academy.
Eventually the large George Stanley Store where the Pleasant Hill Town Hall now stands on E. Main St. was purchased for the Suttle Store and post office. The upstairs hall was used for the Masonic, Odd Fellows, and Rebecca lodge meetings. Sylvanus retired as postmaster in 1940, but his sons and their wives operated the store and post office until Louise Treadway was appointed postmaster in 1943.
It is not known how the mail arrived in Pleasant Hill before the turn of the century. In the early 1900s, Fred Stanley would ride horseback or drive a wagon to Bon Air in White County and bring the mail to Pleasant Hill and Crossville.
After that the mail arrived in Pleasant Hill by bus. The Knoxville to Nashville Highway Post Office made its inaugural trip on Nov. 20, 1954.
Ola Dell Thompson was acting postmaster and welcomed the dignitaries. That only ran for a few years. When Carl Thompson became postmaster in 1957, he drove to Mayland for the mail. Carl and Olla Dell Thompson built the present building, which housed the post office and a grocery store.
Mail comes by semi-trailer from Nashville to Crossville and is brought to Pleasant Hill in a small truck.
It may be the only post office in the state that has cows grazing practically up to its back door. The Green family manages the Green Cattle Co. on Hwy. 70 just west of Pleasant Hill. Son Tyler and daughter Taylor have shown their special breed of Limousin cows at 4-H, FFA exhibitions and in big cattle shows around the area even as far away as Denver, CO.
Back when the late Olla Dell Thompson lived in the Wightman house on the hill behind the Pleasant Hill Post Office, the Greens approached her about renting some of her land as they needed more pasture. She was agreeable, and the new owner has continued the practice. His land is also leased to the U.S. Postal Service. Hence the cows and post office share some of that property on Main St. in Pleasant Hill.
For those in Pleasant Hill who get their mail delivered to their home, their address is Crossville if they live east of Browntown Rd. and Sparta if they live west of that road. This often causes confusion among the Fed Ex and UPS delivery vans unless they are familiar with Pleasant Hill.
There also is often a “catch-22” situation when ordering merchandise online. Most will not accept a post office box for delivery even if the vans are probably delivering to the post office, especially in rural areas.
The Census Bureau will not accept a physical address in Pleasant Hill either; it must be Sparta or Crossville.
The Census count is, however, attributed to the incorporated Town of Pleasant Hill.
