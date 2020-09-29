There are no records of when the old Pleasant Hill Cemetery on Browntown Rd. was first used as a burial ground.
There are several unmarked stones, which may have come from the early to mid-1800s. The headstone with the earliest date seems to be from 1860, but the date and name are so degraded that it’s hard to tell.
The former Pleasant Hill Town Council Cemetery Advisory Board cleaned the old cemetery twice a year or more, shored up sinking gravestones, took down old trees, used Crab Orchard stone to construct flower beds, walls and seats in an attractive way.
The cemetery has a huge hemlock tree that’s estimated to be around 300 years old. It was damaged by the 2015 ice storm, the 2016 summer drought and, in 2017, the hemlock woolly adelgid. A local environmental group treated the base of the tree to rid it of the insect.
The earliest history of the Pleasant Hill area swirls around the Calvin Brown family. They came to Pleasant Hill in 1830 and populated the area with 14 children, hence the nearby community named “Browntown.” Uncle Pink, immortalized by the doll maker Polly Page, was one of his sons.
The Wightman family plot takes up about a quarter of the cemetery. Amos, born in Amboy, NY in 1834; wife, Helen born in Kirkoswald, Scotland, in 1838, who petitioned the American Missionary Association to start the Pleasant Hill Academy in 1884. Helen died in 1922, Amos in 1923. Their section was given to the First Congregational Church of Pleasant Hill by the Wightman family. The church, now the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, was happy to sign a quit-claim deed with the town of Pleasant Hill in 2007, especially since the town had been maintaining the cemetery and this section for many years.
Surrounding the Wightmans are most of their 11 children and other descendants. Other early pioneers and their families, instrumental in the growth of the Academy interred here are Mary and John Frey, W. Dallas and Mary Stanley, Lucinda Simms and, of course, Father Dodge, Phebe, Emma and their loyal friend Fred Williams who accompanied them from Maine in 1884.
Hassie Brown Seegraves, teacher and elementary school principal at the Academy, and her husband, George, who opened a store and tourist camp west of Pleasant Hill, have their final resting place here.
Alexander Boyce, treasurer of the Academy and instrumental in its renovation, and his wife, Sally who was a renowned weaver, are here.
The wife, son and daughter of the Rev. Warren E. Wheeler, who was principal of the Academy, pastor of the Congregational church, and first mayor of Pleasant Hill, are buried here.
Another chapter of Pleasant Hill history was forged in the Hospital founded by Dr. May Cravath Wharton, nurse Alice Adshead, and Elizabeth Fletcher. Although they left no heirs, their graves are lovingly tended by townsfolk.
Other doctors whose last addresses are in this hill are Dr. Robert Metcalfe and Dr. John Henry Dougherty. The Cumberland County Medical Center Board contributed money toward developing a pavilion with a seat and low wall around the graves of the founders and early medical personnel of Uplands “Old General Hospital” the forerunner to the Medical Center in Crossville. A stone with Dr. May’s quotation of “A Dream has no Dimension” has been placed there.
Persons deceased in the 1800s who are interred in the old Pleasant Hill Cemetery include Eliza Greenlee, Dorothea Frey Sienknecht, William A. Cooley, Clayton Hickman, Alice Sheckler, Mays Hubbard and Mary Ann Page.
There are numerous pioneers born in the 1800s who died in the next century and several unmarked graves.
Pioneer Hall Museum, owned by the Pleasant Hill Historical Society of the Cumberlands, has an exhibit showing some of the stones in the old cemetery telling stories of the people.
There is a new Pleasant Hill Cemetery on the southern side of Route 70, but that is another story.
