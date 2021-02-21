The church council of Pleasant Hill Community, United Church of Christ has called the Rev. Dr. John Fairless to be interim minister to lead the congregation through a study of their mission and vision as they prepare for new leadership and ministry. Pastor John is a native of Martin, TN, and has served in pastoral ministry since 1984.
Reared in the Baptist tradition, he holds degrees from the University of Tennessee, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Vanderbilt Divinity School and Princeton Theological Seminary.
He started quite early (at the age of 16 — which Baptists can do!) and served as an associate minister or minister at Baptist churches in Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Michigan and Florida.
After retiring from Gainesville, FL, First Baptist Church, Pastor John felt he still had a contribution to make to the wider church. He was invited to attend intentional interim training at the Center for Healthy Churches at Belmont University in Nashville.
Looking for a more open fellowship, he began conversations with both the United Methodist Conference and the United Church of Christ.
Pastor John is an authorized minister in the Florida Conference of the UCC, where he most recently completed a 17-month interim ministry with the Venice United Church of Christ. Pleasant Hill Community Church is his fourth church to serve as an interim.
The Rev. Fairless met Lutheran pastor Delmer Chilton on a zoo field trip when they were both chaperoning their sons. They struck up a friendship and began to work together studying the lectionary Scripture passages for each week with an interdenominational group of pastors.
He and Dr. Chilton began writing a blog, “The Lectionary Lab,” in 2010; by 2015 they added a podcast known as the “Lectionary Lab Live.”
The blogs contain snippets, thoughts, illustrations and the occasional sermon for texts of Scripture as arranged in the Revised Common Lectionary. The Rev. Dr. Delmer L. Chilton has served as assistant to the bishop in the Southeastern Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America with more than 30 years of experience as a parish pastor.
Pastor John’s passion is for theological thinking in both the pulpit and the pews. Since they are both Southerners, someone early on called them “Two Bubbas and a Bible,” and the name stuck.
Both Bubbas have written for various denominational publications, as well as for the ecumenical preaching resource, Homily Service. Admittedly, they also share a propensity for the slightly warped sense of humor.
Currently, they have more than 600 pastors who subscribe and listen to their weekly discussions of the texts for preaching. The layperson can enjoy their discussions also at www.lectionarylab.com
Pastor John is the author of four books and numerous articles on preaching. Some are volumes primarily for preachers and teachers of Scripture and are co-authored with the Rev. Dr. Delmer Chilton, such as The Lectionary Lab Commentary for Years A, B and C (three volumes) and A Simple Way to Preach.
Other books are The Gospel According to Aunt Mildred, an anthology of stories about family and faith, co-authored with Dr. Chilton; 42-0: The Story of Four Extraordinary Seasons, a book of creative non-fiction that tells the story of Fairless’ hometown high school football team and their quest to set a Tennessee state record of four undefeated seasons; and Imprints: A Collection of Family Stories, Legends, and Revelations, edited by Daphne Tarango.
Married to Sheila Fairless for more than 41 years, they have three adult children and one granddaughter, as well as a faithful family dog.
At the January annual meeting of Pleasant Hill Community Church, Pastor John espoused his hopes for the congregation during his interim ministry.
“My primary role at PHCC is to prepare the church for the call and installation of its next new settled minister,” he said. “To that end, I concentrate on three main areas of work: the pulpit (or worship life of the church); the people (providing pastoral care for the congregation and the community); and the process (overseeing the day-to-day and medium-range operation of the church.) I see so much talent and potential in this congregation and in the community. My prayer is for the good intention of God for PHCC and Pleasant Hill as a community to be fulfilled in wonderful ways!”
Pleasant Hill Community Church’s worship services are presently being held live on Facebook at 10:45 a.m. every Sunday. “Community Connections” at 3 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday are short prayer/devotionals and sometimes musical.
Both can be viewed any time at www.facebook.com/pg/PleasantHillCommunityChurchUcc/videos
