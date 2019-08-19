Among the many organizations that supported the Pleasant Hill Elementary School this past school year are the Town of Pleasant Hill with school supplies and Good Students’ Awards; the Noon Rotary Club supplying new jeans and dictionaries; and the Lions Club with hearing and eye testing as well as providing transportation for appointments as needed.
The Wharton Association funded the building of two picnic tables. Don Rainer constructed the tables, which were painted by Virginia Thrall, Al Page and Wayne Edwards.
A Tennessee Department of Education grant provided funds for 90 first- and third-graders to attend a summer reading program, giving each of them 10 new books to take home. The federal government provides free breakfast and lunches not only during the school year but also in the summer.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club provided warm hats and mittens for pre-k and kindergarteners. The Grab thrift store helps serve the community by providing school supplies and free clothing. This year, 90 children were served by this ministry.
Dr. Al Rogers donated his late wife Carolyn’s piano to be used in the school’s multipurpose room. Plus, PHS is blessed with so many faithful volunteers and tutors to help the dedicated teachers during the year.
Missy Carter, principal of PHS, accepted a position closer to her home to help with her mother’s care, resigning for the 2019-’20 school year. The new principal, Dr. Tammy Knipp, most recently worked with the Tennessee Department of Education. She has also served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent. Joining her as assistant principal is Traci Buckner, who previously taught in Pleasant Hill and most recently was assistant principal at Brown Elementary.
Back to School Night was held for parents during the first week of school so they could learn about their children’s programs and become acquainted with their teachers. For many, this was the first time they saw the new lettering on Pleasant Hill Elementary School installed this summer.
At the August town council meeting, Mayor Lisa Patrick announced that the house condemned on Elm St. has been vacated and cleaned out. She has inquired about the progress of TDOT adding a turning lane from Hwy. 70 into the Dollar General because of the fatal accidents occurring there. The application is still in process but may take a while to be approved.
Staff members Kelly and Jaramy will be attending training workshops. Kelly and Mayor Lisa will also be attending a class to update their Excel computer skills.
The council is still investigating funding possibilities to stripe the town’s Main St. The mayor encourages the purchase of nameplates for any veteran of any American war at $50 each to be placed at the Beecher Seagraves Veteran’s Memorial Park. Mary Schantz donated a bluebird house to be placed at town hall since the bluebird has been named the official bird of Pleasant Hill.
The food pantry is up and running. A good amount of food and paper goods have been donated and used. Extra non-perishable goods can be left at the Boyce Hall entrance of the PH Community Church.
People using walkers along Main St. are advised to use available sidewalks for maximum safety.
Thanks to councilman Dr. Franklin Cobos, a golf cart was purchased from the Chuck Hull’s estate sale to be used by town maintenance workers to save money on gas as they travel around town on their various tasks. It has been dubbed the “Hull-Mobile.”
Monthly Town Talks can be found at Uplands' sites, the PH Post Office, Linda’s Coffee Shop and on the web at https://pleasanthilltn.org. The following ordinances were approved at the August meeting:
•An ordinance to permit the investigation of adding wine sales to the Beer Board regulations.
•An ordinance to approve the 2018-’19 budget revisions and the 2019-’20 budget.
•An ordinance to raise the purchase limits (without council permission) to $1,500.
Plans are underway to show the PHS teachers and staff appreciation with a luncheon on Aug. 30.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Monday, Aug. 26, 3 p.m. — Presentation by Zaharah Amanda, co-director of Africa ELI (Education Leadership Initiative) South Sudan, on “Raising African Girls, Students and the Nation” at Adshead Hall of Fletcher House. All are invited.
Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 2 to 5 p.m. — Pioneer Hall Museum is open for visits until the end of October. If you have visitors at any other time, feel free to call Sharon at 277-5226 or Chris at 277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. Visit www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2 p.m. — TVA film “Electric Valley” with a historic background on the Tennessee Valley Authority followed by discussion, and an update on Gaynor Solar Array in Pleasant Hill at Adshead Hall of Fletcher House. Co-sponsored by the EcoJustice Class of PH, SOCM and Appalachian Voices with VEC participating.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m. — Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Friday, Aug. 23 — Hike 1.7-mile loop Soldier’s Beach, Meadow Park Lake in Crossville. Meet at 9:15 a.m. in the Aquatic Center parking lot on West Lake Rd. to carpool to the trailhead.
Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — $2 bag sale at Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Sparta Hwy. (70 W). Call 287-3018 for information.
