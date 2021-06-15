Uplands Village is a retirement community on 500 acres in the Town of Pleasant Hill here in Cumberland County. It provides a full continuum of healthcare services for members in independent houses and condos, assisted living, long term and memory care, and short-term rehabilitation facilities. The Uplands Members Assembly is an organization for members residing in the eight independent living neighborhoods and Fletcher House for Assisted Care. The purpose of the Members Assembly is to provide a place for residents to share in the decision making process with the Uplands Board of Directors and administrative staff. Over the years the Members Assembly has provided an abundance of social activities to contribute to the wellbeing and enrichment of life in Uplands Village. Besides organizing several social events during the year, the Assembly usually held an annual and semi-annual gathering of all members. However, as we all know, 2020 was not a usual year. The COVID-19 pandemic led to restrictions on large gatherings and indeed on any get-togethers, especially for vulnerable senior citizens.
In May the CDC lifted restrictions on masking at outdoor gatherings for vaccinated people. Over 95% of the members of Uplands Village have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. With relief and celebration the members gathered in the parking lot of the PH Community Church to hold their annual meeting. The officers for 2021-2022 elected were Barbara Smith, president; Marshall Scott, vice president/treasurer; and Cindy Stahler, secretary. The incoming neighborhood representatives and alternatives were installed along with the officers by the Rev. Char Burch, outgoing secretary. This was the first in-person meeting of all of the members since 2019. Vickie Nevius gave a report on how Uplanders are caring for bluebirds and their success in fledging a variety of baby birds. Last year, Uplands members reported 74 bluebird eggs, 43 babies, and 40 fledged bluebirds. There were 32 house wren eggs, 21 babies and 21 fledged house wrens. In addition, 14 tree swallow eggs, 14 babies and 14 fledged tree swallows.
Janeen Carroll led the group in drumming a variety of rhythms and invited people to tell about the variety of instruments, which they had brought. Several people had instruments from other countries. Most made do with oatmeal containers, plastic construction pails, wooden spoons, and other improvised drums. A few used musical instruments they knew how to play, including a didgeridoo, a wind instrument played with vibrating lips to produce a continuous drone.
The Members Assembly Council, made up of president, vice president, secretary and representatives from each of the eight neighborhoods and Fletcher House met on ZOOM monthly this past year. They discussed ways of connecting their isolated members, many who lived alone. The Assembly has sponsored Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners annually with over 100 members and friends gathering in Adshead Hall on the lower level of the Fletcher House for Assisted Living. That hall has been off-limits since the pandemic began to protect those residing in Fletcher House. The council needed to come up with creative socialization opportunities to buoy everyone’s spirits during this isolating year.
The Uplands Assembly provided eight different Thanksgiving celebrations over the four days surrounding and including Thanksgiving. Returning as in the past to Heritage Hall on the Uplands grounds were smaller groups of 10 — socially distancing, of course. Each host decided on the exact details of their event. The choices included several traditional potluck turkey dinners with all of the trimmings; a social with no food but lots of good conversation and fellowship; a traditional potluck turkey dinner with a vegan entree as well; a garlic free potluck dinner; and a dessert only gathering. One host provided apple crisp, ice cream, and tea for a small group at their barn, outside around their fire pit. One lucky dinner group were entertained by Dicksie Schmitt, a resident of Pleasant Hill, on the violin.
These small group gatherings were so successful that Christmas socials were conducted in a similar way. Christmas dinner potlucks with hams were hosted by Jean Nelson and Jackie Dwenger and Margaret and Jim Mason. Vickie and Phil Nevius hosted a full dinner and Betsy and Steve Masterson hosted a potluck with gluten-free and dairy-free options. Barbara Smith hosted a conversation only gathering. All get-togethers were limited to 10 people and socially distanced. Uplands independent residents were encouraged to decorate their houses and invite an Assisted Living occupant for a drive around the village. To usher in the New Year in a spirit of renewed hope, the Assembly provided materials to make luminaries for each neighborhood to display. Lower Meadows neighbors gathered to create a beautiful peace and serenity luminaries circle. The large circle consisted of 80 luminaries evenly spaced four feet apart and covered most of the meadow bordering Deer Run, Evergreen Place and W. Lake Rd.
