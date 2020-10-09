The American Missionary Association (AMA) was a Protestant-based abolitionist group founded in 1846 in Albany, NY. The main purpose of the organization was abolition of slavery, education of African Americans, promotion of racial equality, and spreading Christian values. Its members and leaders were of both races. The AMA was chiefly sponsored by the Congregationalist Churches in New England. The AMA played a major role during the Reconstruction Era in promoting education for blacks in the South by establishing numerous schools, churches and colleges, as well as paying for teachers. Not all of the schools founded by the AMA were for black students. They were also interested in the education of rural white students in Appalachia.
In 1883, the American Missionary Association (AMA) in Boston, MA, established a one-room day school at Pleasant Hill. Rev. Benjamin Dodge of Maine was sent in 1884 by the AMA to establish a school, which developed into the Pleasant Hill Academy. With funds from the AMA, other donations, and some of his own money, Father Dodge arranged for purchase of the land the academy buildings were on and several other plots around Pleasant Hill for farmland. In 1945, the AMA voted to sell the campus site to the Board of Education of Cumberland County, retaining all farmland and establishing a community center to manage it. Much of the AMA-owned land was deeded to the Pleasant Hill Congregational Church (Community Church now). In my article pertaining to the old Pleasant Hill Cemetery, it was mentioned that the church and Uplands Sanatorium owned parts of the old cemetery on Browntown Rd.
In April of 1962, Pleasant Hill Town Alderman Earl Clark requested permission from the American Missionary Association to locate a new cemetery on their land on the other side of the new “Bristol to Memphis Highway” bypass (Hwy. 70 west) on a road now known as S. Sycamore. The old cemetery was filling up and tree and bush roots made it difficult to locate new burial sites. A deed for 3.22 acres for the new cemetery was received in October from the AMA. The town council decided that the monument stones in this cemetery would lay even with the ground to facilitate mowing. Upright tombstones were allowed to stay in the older area where they had previously been placed.
In 1965, an “Open Bible” monument of Carrara Italian marble inscribed with the words to the Lord’s Prayer was contracted from the B.W. Dodson-Sparta Monument Works at a cost of $813.56 plus 3% sales tax. Price for sale of lots was set at $50 ($10 to be placed in a perpetual care fund). Today, the lots sell for $300 each or 8 for $2000. A workman was employed at the rate of $1 an hour to maintain the cemetery and a nurseryman to come annually for $5 to prune plantings. The town maintenance crew today spends countless hours cutting the grass, trimming around the stones, and taking care of fallen tree limbs and leaves in both cemeteries. The first recorded use of the name, Pleasant Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, was in a town resolution in 1969 determining the type of marker that may be used. In 1988 the cemetery was fenced and gated.
There have occasionally been some problems at the new cemetery, perhaps because of its location with very few houses nearby. In 1967, it was reported that the new cemetery was being used as a firing range for target practice and beer parties. The county sheriff was asked to regularly patrol the area. In 1972, the chains across the entrance access road were cut and stolen. Off and on the town hall receives reports of shenanigans in the PH Memorial Park Cemetery. The sheriff is then again asked to patrol.
