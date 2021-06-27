“From Time to Time” is the fourth publication by Pleasant Hill poet and writer Jym Mitchell.
He dedicates this latest book to his grandmother, Canzada Campbell Kemmer, whom he writes about in the piece, “Canny’s Dress.”
Jym’s mother, Sherdie Kemmer Mitchell, raised the children “on a steady stream of yarns from her Grassy Cove childhood.”
This collection includes his selected writings from the years 2000-’17. Some of the poetry and prose are favorites of his readers and have been published previously.
Others are Jym’s creations newly minted, soon to become someone’s preference. Mitchell writes in myriad forms: blank verse, narrative poetry, pastoral poetry, free verse, and rhymed poetry.
His prose gives the reader glimpses into the lives of characters — sometimes sad, sometimes playful, but always meaningful. His writings are peopled with those who have passed on such as Dr. May Cravath Wharton, members of his family, and friends but also lively with those still with us who may recognize themselves. His prose and poetry have universal appeal.
Jym states, “Some of these poems and stories are based on real people and occurrences, while others are entirely fictional.”
Even so, Pleasant Hill natives feel they know the people who lived them. Those from other places tell Jym that he had described their home place perfectly.
One of Jym’s most heartrending poems is “Job Well Done.” This is about a mailbox that stood by his Grandma Kemmer’s house in Grassy Cove.
His mother brought it to Pleasant Hill where it has stood across from the family ranch/home for more than 60 years. Jym describes the messages of hope and anticipation that have passed through its premises.
Letters from girls in boarding school, boys in the service, letters from movie stars, box top prizes, “and delivered to us the world.”
His personal favorite is about the family dog: “It was the next dog on the place, When pa’s last dog died, So Next is what he called it. Pa was on the contrary side.”
Some of his writer friends seem to be fascinated by that ode as well.
He has written poetry and short stories since junior high school. He felt compelled to write for years, sometimes even in the middle of the night.
His first collection of poems, “Dilemmas,” was published in 2011; his anthology, “Simple Dreams,” in 2012; and “Indigenous” in 2014.
Jym is the youngest of eight children. Sherdie and her husband, Herman Eugene Mitchell Sr., were the parents of six sons and two daughters, most of whom still live in the Pleasant Hill area except David, who lives in Indiana, and Jym’s oldest sister and brother who passed away.
Eugene Mitchell Sr., before he died, broke horses and raised cattle on 96 acres of land on Lake Rd., as well as tending the Uplands water plant.
Jym still lives on the property in Pleasant Hill. The old homestead burned down destroying his life-long collection of writings in 1999. Perhaps that was what Berwyn Coovert (Pleasant Hill “poet laureate”) meant with the quote he references in his dedication of “From Time to Time: to her … “What is lost is gone Jym, pick up that pen and begin again.”
After publishing his previous books, Mitchell participated in book signings, book reading events at the Shanks Center, Palace Theatre, Cumberland Artisans of Tennessee, Art Circle Women’s Guild, in the Cumberland Room at the Art Circle Public Library, and by invitation at other groups.
He was asked to read his poem, “Ghastly Dream,” from “Dilemmas” at the Upper Cumberland Jewish Community’s Day of Remembrance Ceremony in Cookeville. That poem has been included in this collection.
The artist and writer, Herbie Naumann, who passed away this past March kept encouraging Jym to put together this collection of prose and poetry favorites of many in the Pleasant Hill Writers’ Group. She also suggested that he add visual interest with photographs.
Many of his poems are best read out loud because his use of the mountain vernacular or foreign accent are better appreciated that way.
Jym declares, “I want to touch people, make them think, communicate, discuss ideas.”
Copies of “From Time to Time” are available at the Homestead Museum, Pioneer Hall in Pleasant Hill, the Fair Trade Room at Pleasant Hill Community Church or by calling Mitchell at 931-277-3427.
