Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill received $2,000 from the Evan Means Grants Program of the Tennessee Trails Association to help develop an American Disabilities Act compliant trail. The Evan Means Grants Program was created in 1999 to honor the memory of Evan Means, one of the co-founders of the Tennessee Trails Association in 1968. The program provides funding for volunteer-based nonprofit groups. The grant will cover the cost of the materials to build a short trail made of compacted crushed rock. Volunteers from the Uplands Village Trail Committee and the Plateau Chapter of the TN Trails Association will do the construction. When the trail is completed it will allow hikers of all abilities plus walkers and wheelchairs from Yonside Road to Lake Laura. This will be Uplands Village’s first accessible trail and be available to the general public, handicapped or not. The trail will go to the bridge over the Lake Laura spillway and along Lake Laura before returning. The Trail Committee hopes to add a dock on the lake to access the trail by boat sometime in the future.
Uplands Village has six trails that vary in length. Two of the trails still closed from the 2015 ice storm are the Munson Woods Trail and Hilltop Trail. The Munson Hill Trail is only 1/10th of a mile long but it allows walkers to walk up the hill without walking on the road. Miss Alice Adshead, RN, created a “wilderness trail” through the woods just down the hill from Uplands Sanatorium, the first hospital in Cumberland County once located on Main Street in Pleasant Hill. Miss Adshead joined Dr. May Cravath Wharton and Elizabeth Fletcher in November 1921 in the first medical facility, Sannex (often spelled Sanex), before the sanatorium was built in 1922. The trail behind the Van Dyck Sanitorium leads downhill to Lake Laura and is bordered by ferns. It has a few historical remnants from over the years, a stone bench, as well as many wildflowers that were planted by Alice Adshead. Frey Branch Trail follows along the Frey Branch creek. Lake Alice Trail traverses 1 1/2 miles around scenic Lake Alice where mountain laurel recently bloomed.
In 2018 the Uplands Village Trails Committee was formed to improve the Uplands trails and consider future developments. Since it began there have been trail upgrades, repairs and maintenance on all of the Uplands Village trails. The latest new development added a spur trail on Adshead Wilderness Trail to a wetlands viewing platform. Over the years, several members of Pleasant Hill Boy Scout Troop #170 have accomplished building and improvement projects of great benefit to Uplands Village and others living in Pleasant Hill. The Scouts and trail volunteers have added benches, boardwalks, bridges, and trailhead kiosks to the trails. The Scouts added 911 markers with GPS coordinates to the Lake Alice Trail last year. Another spur trail to remnants of a stone table is being considered as well as adding a covered pavilion.
The Trail Committee completed a trail manual in spring of 2019. They established the positions of observers, maintainers and specialty crew members. The Scouts and several volunteers have adopted trails or portions of trails to monitor and maintain. Cheryl Heckler, manager of Uplands Village Services, is the coordinator of trail activities. The committee welcomes volunteers and donations. Contact Cheryl at 931-277-3519 or checkler@uplandsvillage.com if you would like to provide either. For information about the Tennessee Trails Association visit www.tennesseetrails.org.
