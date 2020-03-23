The Uplands Lifelong Learning Institute, or Ulli, is similar to other organizations across the country that strive to facilitate learning throughout the lifespan of individuals, encouraging the intellectually curious well into their later years.
Their original goal was to establish an educational “Chautauqua-like” organization promoting life-long learning for the residents of Pleasant Hill and the greater Cumberland Plateau area.
Ulli has been offering a series of short courses from four to seven weeks in the fall, winter and spring. Don Dowdey is offering a short course on the “Early Blues: A Survey From the Early 1900s Through the 1950s” from 10 a.m.-noon each Tuesday from April 7-May 12 in Room 1 of Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ at 67 Church Dr. Of course, this depends on the state of the coronavirus precautions.
This course will focus on classic blueswomen and on delta bluesmen. Classic blues came out of the Vaudeville tradition. Mamie Smith, “America’s First Lady of the Blues; Ma Rainey, “Mother of the Blues;” Ida Cox “The Uncrowned Queen of the Blues;” Memphis Minnie; Bessie Smith, “The Empress of the Blues;” Victoria Spivey “Queen Victoria;” Alberta Hunter and Sippie Wallace were huge stars, performing all across America and in Europe.
In contrast, the delta blues were created mostly by men, often recorded as solo acts (although usually performing in groups).
Both document African American experiences — sometimes tragic; sometimes humorous; sometimes bawdy; sometimes topical; sometimes universal; sometimes about love, usually going bad, but sometimes pushing gender fluidity.
The primary goal of the class will be to enjoy great music, while learning something of the musicians and times which caused it to flourish.
Don Dowdey is a retired library dean and composition and literature instructor at the college level. The class will be based on his extensive music collection, and lyrics will be provided for most songs.
Don has previously taught Ulli classes on Music of the Southern Appalachians and an Introduction to the Blues.
The cost of the course is $20 (or $10 per course if you have become a 2020 Ulli member).
To learn more about and register, you may obtain a course registration form at www.ullipleasanthill.org or contact Don at ddowdey@gmail.com or 931-277-3033.
Uplands Village administration has suspended any Uplands-sponsored group activities — and most all other group activities in Pleasant Hill have been canceled as well.
To protect the health of residents and staff, no visitors except for specific emergencies, will be permitted at Fletcher House for Assisted Living, Wharton Homes, the Wellness and Aquatic Centers. Anyone having questions should call 931-277-3518.
May’s Café is not open to the public, but meals can be ordered and will be delivered in Pleasant Hill or by parking in the Wellness parking lot and phoning for someone to bring them to you. Call the above number and ask for May’s Café.
Pleasant Hill Elementary School is closed, but the dietary staff is providing lunch and snack for any child younger than 18 from 11 a.m.-noon weekdays. Drive-thru/pick-up at outside, back door of the school cafeteria. Children must be in the vehicle with the driver to receive.
The Grab thrift store will not be open, but donations may be dropped off.
Church services have been canceled, but worship opportunities are available for Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, at youtube.com; search for Pleasant Hill Community Church and for Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at www.phillbaptist.com.
Practice “social distancing” and stay safe.
