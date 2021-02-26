Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Rain likely. High around 50F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.