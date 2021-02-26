The internet has become a very important member of the educational team this year in Pleasant Hill. Not only are the older students of Pleasant Hill Elementary School using it for virtual learning, but it has become vital for keeping everyone connected socially. The PHS Facebook page, www.facebook.com/PleasantHillElementary, is the place to go to safely see teachers and friends. There are several videos posted that allow viewers to feel like they were participants. Look for “PHS Veteran’s Day Program,” “PHS Virtual Holiday Concert,” basketball games, and the latest “Milk Mustache Movie.” The masks and visors of students and teachers are creatively adorned with “milk mustaches.” Facebook is also the place where information about school closings or delays, deadlines for yearbooks, sales, and important announcements are found. During the early February snowstorm, which dumped six inches in our area, the principal shared her snowman photo on Facebook and solicited pictures of kids playing in the snow for Facebook and the yearbook. The snow didn’t last long, but the photos are keepsakes forever.
Everyone was informed that PHS Teachers of the Year are Mrs. Amanda Mullinix for Pre-K through 4th and Mrs. Kelli Hill for grades 5-8. The exciting news is that the district Teacher of the Year for Pre-K through 4th is Mrs. Amanda Mullinix! The weather and COVID-19 restrictions have played havoc with the varsity basketball games and tournament, but they carried on whenever possible. Yearbooks are on sale for $30 until March 18. Valentine’s Day has always been a big event at PHS. However, this year was different. No deliveries of any kind were allowed to students at the school. Shared candies and goodies had to be individually packaged and not homemade. No “Sweetheart” dances or socials took place.
The February Pleasant Hill Town Council was held virtually by ZOOM. If you wish to participate in future meetings, call the office at 931-277-3813 or email townpleasanthill@gmail.com for the ZOOM link. Most town activities continue as usual. The town maintenance team has been kept busy clearing ice and snow from the roads to assure safety. Weekly trash pickup and monthly recycling pickup are sustained. The Recycling Center in the Town Hall parking lot at 351 E. Main Street is open every Saturday, staffed by volunteers, from 10 a.m. to noon. One new home is under construction on W. Main Street. Council members have updated the Pleasant Hill Town Charter and sent it to state Representative Sexton and state Senator Bailey for approval by the Tennessee Legislature.The Food Pantry is still accepting donations of non-perishable food, paper goods, soap, feminine supplies, or cash donations. The need is great and the pantry receives ongoing activity. The town is still under discussion with the state Department of Revenue about repaying the tax funds that were paid to Pleasant Hill in error. There has been a proposal from the West Cumberland Utility District to purchase some of the town’s adjacent land to provide a drive-through capability for the water department. No decision has been made yet.
Visit www.facebook.com/Town-of-Pleasant-Hill for road conditions in Pleasant Hill and the latest vaccination schedule update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Teachers and staff members of schools and childcare facilities are eligible now. As of Monday, Feb. 22, those aged 65 and older can register for an appointment at www.signupgenius.com/go/cumberlandpriority. Both COVID-19 testing and vaccination are being conducted at the Community Complex, on Livingston Road in Crossville. Vaccinations are held closest to the Taco Bell entrance on Hwy. 127 side and testing is located closest to the Farmers Market entrance on Hwy. 70 N. Beware of vaccine scams. Do not pay for the vaccine, to put your name on a list, nor to get early access.
