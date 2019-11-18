Halloween was literally a “wash-out” this year in Pleasant Hill. Rain, wind and even snow flurries canceled the annual Halloween parade that parents, elders and other townspeople usually enjoy as the costumed youngsters cavort down Main Street making stops in front of Wharton Homes and Fletcher House for Assisted Living. The children were led through the inside halls by their teachers so others could admire their costumes. The classroom parties were just as much fun as usual, however. The Pleasant Hill Town Council had planned to substitute a Trunk or Treat for their usual evening Town Hall Halloween Party in the Pleasant Hill Community Church parking lot. The miserable weather caused it to be canceled and the town donated their goodies to the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission, which held their Trunk or Treat inside their Community Building. There were still a few intrepid families who went trick or treating throughout the town.
On Oct. 31, Wayne Blankenship of the town of Pleasant Hill maintenance staff said his goodbyes as he joined the ranks of the retired. He will be sorely missed by all council and staff members. At the November town council meeting, 10-year-old Kadyn Page was given the Key to the Town. On Sept. 16, an accident involving a vehicle and a church bus en route from Pleasant Hill Elementary School to the After School Care Program at First United Methodist Church in Crossville occurred. The crash resulted in six children and the pregnant adult driver being transported to the hospital for observation. Kadyn helped seven of the 10 children in getting their seat belts unfastened and off of the bus safely. Mayor Patrick praised his quick thinking and athletic ability.
A number of rumors have been circulating in Pleasant Hill, which the town council is trying to lay to rest. Mayor Lisa Patrick addressed those community concerns in a two-page publication and invited anyone to speak at the November town council meeting. Those attending the meeting filled the seats and stood around the rear. The speakers expressed concerns about the preponderance of ordinances regarding burning, hunting and building regulations affecting their private property. There were some other concerns regarding maintenance and road repairs with expression of favoritism in maintaining the roads around Uplands Village. A petition from 48 property owners expressed a desire to de-annex from the town of Pleasant Hill. The council will explore the concerns and try to answer each speaker personally. The mayor extends an invitation for input from anyone with issues to call 277-3813 or visit Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. so they can be addressed.
David Williams, a business consultant, spoke about bringing faster wireless broadband internet service to Cumberland County. Fiberoptic cable to cell telephone towers and other tall edifices will provide this wireless service in rings around the county. He is working with the West Utility District to use the water tower and hopes to make Pleasant Hill a “smart town.”
Town Clerk Kellie Dodson has been appointed as a notary public, which is a free service for those needing it. A plot in either Pleasant Hill Cemetery has been increased to $300 per burial site, making the cost still less than others in the county.
A medicine lock box is available for anyone to get at Town Hall. Both the Town Hall office and maintenance shop will be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 28-29, to observe Thanksgiving. Trash pickup will be on Wednesday, Nov. 27, that week.
Pleasant Hill was approved for a driver property grant through PE Partners Insurance allowing the purchase of some much needed safety equipment. In partnership with Cash Express, the town will be collecting toys and coats for those in need during the holidays. Boxes are available at Town Hall, Linda’s Coffee Shop and Dollar General. The Grab thrift store will coordinate the giving. In addition the council will provide gifts for three families at Christmas time. The food box is receiving a lot of activity. It has been kept filled with donations for anyone finding themselves short of food to take at any time. Non-perishable and dry goods are preferred as the cold weather comes in. Current needs are peanut butter, jelly, canned meat, canned veggies, canned fruit and toiletries.
JV basketball has been in full swing at Pleasant Hill Elementary School culminating in the JV Basketball Tournament at Stone this week. Varsity basketball will begin on Tuesday, Nov. 19; Thursday, Nov. 21; and Friday, Nov. 22, all at 6 p.m. Fourth-graders will attend the Bryan Symphony in Cookeville on Monday, Nov. 18. The students spend the weeks leading up to the concert learning about the repertoire and the performance at no cost to the students or school systems. This is an opportunity to have an engaging live orchestra experience and the chance to see it all up close. Some even get to conduct! The school cafeteria will serve a Thanksgiving Dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Thanksgiving break will occur Nov. 27-29. The principal of Pleasant Hill Elementary, Dr. Knipp, is looking for volunteers to help after school, Monday through Thursday, to work one-on-one with students and their homework. If you are interested, please call her at 931-277-3677 to discuss possible interest areas.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday and Thursday — Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load. Reminder: when schools are closed for inclement weather, the Grab will be closed also.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2 p.m. — Documentary: “Left Behind America,” an in-depth look at how Dayton, OH, and other small cities have not experienced economic revitalization. Room 4, Pleasant Hill Community Church, UCC Main Street and Church Drive in Pleasant Hill.
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m. — spaghetti supper; 6:15 p.m. — Story Church in Room 1 of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, 67 Church Drive in Pleasant Hill.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m. — Bible study and prayer at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd near Main St.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. — Fair Trade Room open in Pleasant Hill Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate, SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Thursday, Nov. 21, 7 p.m. — Community Bridge, Fletcher House Dining Room, all welcome. Call 277-5005.
Friday, Nov. 22 — Hike Pioneer Loop, Cumberland Mt. State Park in Crossville — 3 miles moderate. Meet at 9:15 a.m. in the Aquatic Center parking lot on West Lake Rd. to carpool to the trailhead.
