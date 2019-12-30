The Grab, Pleasant Hill’s thrift shop, opens Thursday, Jan. 2, after closing for the holidays.
The members of the Board prepared and served a scrumptious ham dinner with all the fixings in the festively decorated Pleasant Hill Community House at a volunteer appreciation Christmas Party in December. Donna Iles, Grab manager, and crew lovingly created special gifts for the more than 50 volunteers who help out in various ways at The Grab. Months ahead of time, Donna plans and collects odds and ends that turn into containers, whimsical animals, decorations, etc., to present as unique gifts in gratitude to the workers.
When The Grab thrift store building in the old water treatment plant was condemned in 2003, it was reopened in September 2004 on W. Main St., occupying two different buildings until its move to its present facility at 9547 Hwy. 70.
The Grab was actually started by the Pleasant Hill Academy in 1886 to supply school outfits for the boarding students. The first store was established in a classroom in Woodbury Hall, the first Academy building. A small building at the end of Cottage St. in Pleasant Hill named the “Salesroom” housed it later. Missionary barrels of used clothing continued to arrive from northern churches up through the 1970s.
From the building on Cottage St. to the Suttle Store, Pioneer Hall, and for 20 years in the old water filter building on Uplands property, its doors were always open.
Uplands General Hospital maintained a thrift store of its own at the former laundry building behind the hospital and near the Van Dyck TB Sanatorium on Main St.
Each fall, Cash Express, based in Cookeville, TN; sponsors a companywide toy, coat and canned food drive in support of hundreds of local charities. They collect donations from customers, sponsors and individuals throughout their communities to give back to those in need. For over more than 10 years, they have been able to help tens of thousands of families.
This year for the first time, Pleasant Hill was included in this drive along with Clarkrange, Crawford and Monterey as outreaches into rural areas. The Monterey Cash Express partnered with Pleasant Hill Town Council, Linda’s Coffee Shop and The Grab as collection points for the toys, coats and monetary donations. Sissy Dodson picked up the generous contributions, bought others with the funds donated, and delivered them to The Grab for distribution.
Christmas boxes with a ham and other food items were prepared by the Grab Board members and Manager Iles to provide for those needing a boost with their family festivities. At the time of the food distribution, family members were delighted to be able to also select toys and coats made possible by the Cash Express drive.
Locals continue to be helped by The Grab as it is more than just an outlet for recycling used clothing. In July and August of each year, families can pick up five complete outfits for any student from preschool through 12th grade. This offer extends to all of Cumberland County and eastern White County. No child is turned away.
The 50-cent price on most clothing items continues, with a higher prices on some. Popular $2 bag sales are held monthly on the last Saturday of the month. Two sheds, the Brady Barn (named for Geneva Brady) and the Belvia Barn (named for Belvia Hassler) hold winter or summer clothes in reserve. These two co-chaired the Board for many years after The Grab reopened.
The Grab has contributed items to at least 25 organizations and also provides bedding for burn-outs and needy individuals.
The Grab is a nonprofit mission outreach of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ. The church takes care of any expenses not covered by its income. Many community volunteers work regularly to help support this important service, and they need your help of time, donations of used clothing, or cash so they can continue this mission.
Call 931-287-3018 to volunteer or for directions to its location. Regular store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Reminder: The Grab will be closed when schools are closed for inclement weather.
Note: The Grab does not have a public bathroom.
Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be taken inside during business hours. Please do not leave on Grab porch.
Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission, 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thurs, Jan. 2, 7 p.m., Community bridge, Fletcher House Dining Room, all welcome. Call 931-277-5977.
