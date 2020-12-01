Allen Foster, mayor of Cumberland County, proclaimed Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, as “Nursing Home Caregiver Appreciation Day” encouraging all county residents to “reach out to those who provide care for their family members, friends, and neighbors in need in nursing homes to honor and thank them for their many sacrifices!”
As a survivor of COVID-19, this writer can testify first hand to the dedication and loving care from medical personnel and caregivers in Cumberland County. Ten days in Cumberland County Medical Center demonstrated for me the expertise they have developed in the short time this pandemic has been affecting the world. We hear about the PPE — the Personal Protective Equipment worn to minimize exposure to hazards from this highly contagious disease. I was on the COVID-19 floor at the medical center. This meant that any personnel who entered my room, be they doctor or food tray bearer, had to don a gown with tight cuffs, gloves, usually two masks, a cloth mask under a face shield, and often goggles or tight fitting glasses. After performing their service, they had to strip everything off before entering another patient’s room. Some items like the gowns and shields can be sterilized to be used again, others like the paper masks and plastic gloves are disposed of. Fortunately, CMC is one of the few area hospitals that has the facilities to do their own laundry to help with this process.
I was on oxygen since I had pneumonia and was receiving other medications to lessen the effects of the coronavirus. My balance and strength needed building back up so I was fortunate to be able to transfer to the Uplands Village Wellness Center in Pleasant Hill for therapy. One of the county EMTs who brought me there in an ambulance mentioned that he had volunteered for one of the COVID-19 vaccines and had been given his first dose. He heard that they needed people in his age group for the trials. Another example of our local caregivers stepping up to help the rest of us.
When the new Wharton Homes in Pleasant Hill opened in 2010, elders were moved around the corner from Wharton Nursing Home on Lake Road to the four Eden philosophy homes on Main Street not too far from where the Uplands “Old General” hospital and Van Dyck Tuberculosis Sanatorium had been located on Main Street. The May Cravath Wharton Nursing Home building, constructed in 1957, was re-purposed into a Wellness Center with 31 private rooms in three wings on the ground level for those needing short-term skilled care and rehabilitative services. These rooms are not far from the physical and occupational therapy rooms where patients receive much of their rehab. Because I was under quarantine as a new patient, my therapy was conducted in my room for the first two weeks.
If I had not been so weak when I came, I would have felt like I was visiting a spa for a vacation. The room was wi-fi enabled with a charging station for personal devices and its temperature was individually controlled. A state-of-the-art handicapped bathroom allowed for risk-free showers with an occupational therapist standing by for instruction and safety. Meals were provided from May’s Café with choices available. A team of caregivers dispensed my medications, checked my vital signs, and were available for help day or night. After my quarantine was over, my therapy continued in the Therapy Room down the hall. In addition to machines and equipment necessary for occupational and physical therapy rehab there is a functional kitchen, bathroom, and laundry for necessary retraining in ADL (Activities in Daily Living).
In retrospect, now that I am home again, along with Mayor Foster and much of our nation, we realize how much we owe to the caregivers on the front lines during this horrible pandemic. Let us not forget them when this is finally over.
