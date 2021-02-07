On Jan. 22, the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons entered into force.
This treaty outlaws the development, manufacture, testing, possession, transfer, acquisition, stockpiling, use or threat of use, control or receipt, stationing or deployment of nuclear weapons.
Nuclear weapons join land mines, poisonous gas, chemical and biological weapons as weapons of mass destruction that are declared illegal by the international community.
Groups all over the globe celebrated this event. In religious communities and places of worship, bells rang.
Action by Christians for the Abolition of Torture U.S. chapter, located in Pleasant Hill, joined the celebration at the Y-12 Complex in Oak Ridge at 1 p.m. EST, sponsored by the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance.
They hung a poster of the Treaty text and 122 Yellow “X’s” on the fence, one for every nation that voted in favor of the Treaty at the United Nations.
“Right now, the United States asserts that the Treaty does not apply to us because we have not signed it,” said Ralph Hutchison, OREPA coordinator. “But that does not mean we will not be feeling the moral force of the Treaty. All nuclear weapons, including the 3,900 in the U.S. stockpile, have been declared unlawful by the international community.”
In Knoxville, a number of Quakers, who are members of the local Friends Meeting and the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance, marked the historic day by placing posters containing the text of the Treaty at the University of Tennessee’s Nuclear Engineering Building and at Ayers Hall.
Many people from Pleasant Hill have traveled monthly to Oak Ridge to stand with OREPA members in front of Y-12 to peacefully protest the continuing manufacture there of nuclear weapons. These vigils have taken place on Sundays for 21 years. Don Inglis, pictured above, has been attending these vigils for almost 20 years.
After the Jan. 22 Oak Ridge event, local participants returned to Pleasant Hill to take part in ringing the Peace Bell inside Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, and the Dodd Bell in the Church Memorial Garden to celebrate the Treaty’s entering into force.
Listeners were encouraged, wherever they were, to share in this celebration by offering prayers of thanksgiving for the Treaty, for peace, and the end of nuclear weapons.
OREPA presented a Peacemaker Award with the Peace Bell to Ralph Galt in Pleasant Hill in 1999. Galt passed away in 2004, and his family donated the Bell to Pleasant Hill Community Church in his memory. He was a longtime minister and worker for peace, justice and social equality.
Born in China of missionary parents, Ralph Galt was educated and lived there until he was 26 years old. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the Japanese put his family on house arrest at their Mission. They were freed in a prisoner exchange.
Back in the United States, Galt was arrested when he refused conscription as a conscientious objector and was sentenced to five years in a Kentucky prison.
After his release, he served on an Indian reservation in Oklahoma, later becoming the Oklahoma director of Christian Rural Overseas Program, sending grain for overseas relief after the war.
After ordination, the Rev. Galt served churches on Indian reservations and other small rural churches. During the ’60s he was active in the civil rights movement and prison ministry.
After retiring to Pleasant Hill, he often marched with OREPA and attended the vigils at Y-12.
The Dodd Bell was obtained with a memorial fund honoring Dr. Wilson Farnsworth Dodd. Born in Turkey of missionary parents, Dodd was a third-generation missionary of the Congregational Board in Turkey and the Near East.
Dodd taught at Constantinople and worked at the American Hospital. After returning to the United States in 1937, he became a doctor at the College Hospital in Berea, KY.
Dodd and his second wife went to Egypt in 1943 where he served as the medical director for the Refugee program for 40,000 Greeks and Yugoslavs. His last days were spent in Pleasant Hill.
Dodd passed away in 1958 in the Uplands Hospital Sanatorium. His ashes were taken to Turkey by fellow missionary, Isabel Hemingway of Pleasant Hill.
The bell ringings were organized by Sue Peeples and Teri Kelly, co-chairs of Pleasant Hill Community Church’s Justice and Mission Core Ministry.
