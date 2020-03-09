Georgia Fuller came to visit her longtime friend, Pat Harley in Pleasant Hill recently. As members of the Northern Virginia NOW chapter, they engaged in the struggle for the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s and 1980s. They were involved with lobbying, picketing, and negotiating around women’s issues.
Dr. Fuller shared delightful stories about their political adventures with the Pleasant Hill community at an evening PowerPoint presentation and a morning roundtable discussion.
The Equal Rights Amendment is simple. Here’s the text:
Section 1: Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.
Section 2: The Congress shall have the power to enforce, by appropriate legislation, the provisions of this article.
Section 3: This amendment shall take effect two years after the date of ratification.
But these few words have been wending their way through American politics for nearly 100 years. First introduced in 1923, it finally passed Congress with bipartisan support in 1972. But because it’s a constitutional amendment, it still had to be ratified by three-quarters of the states, or 38 out of 50.
Thirty-five states ratified the amendment quickly, but then momentum slowed, in part due to the work of anti-feminist advocates like Phyllis Schlafly in the mid- to late 1970s. However, things have picked up again in recent years, with Nevada ratifying the amendment in 2017 and Illinois doing so in 2018.
Congress placed a seven-year deadline on the ratification process. This time limit was placed not in the words of the ERA itself, but in the proposing clause.
As the original 1979 deadline approached, some pro-ERA groups, like the League of Women Voters, wanted to retain the eleventh-hour pressure as a political strategy. But many ERA advocates appealed to Congress for an indefinite extension of the time limit, and in July 1978, the National Organization of Women coordinated a successful march of 100,000 supporters in Washington, DC.
Bowing to public pressure, Congress granted an extension until June 30, 1982. The Equal Rights Amendment was reintroduced in Congress on July 14, 1982, and has been introduced before every session of Congress since then as the movement to ratify the ERA continues.
On Jan. 27, 2020, Virginia made history to become the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. With a passing vote from both chambers of the General Assembly, the Equal Rights Amendment reached the minimum number of ratified states required by Congress when it sent the ERA to the states for ratification in 1972.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted 232-182 on Feb. 13, 2020, to pass the joint resolution to remove the original time limit assigned to the Equal Rights Amendment.
Georgia Fuller has had an amazing life. Working to get her high school honor society to boycott segregated restaurants in the ’60s, pushing a paiper- mâché turkey in a stroller in front of a political candidate’s office as part of the ERA fight in the ’70s, organizing a National Conference on “Homophobia in the Church” in the ’80s, attending nuns conferences were just a few of her activities in the pursuit of justice.
She described the organization for and participation in the “100-mile Walk for Equality”, which began on Jan. 9, 1976. Her group of walkers carried 2,300 petitions from Alexandria to Richmond to present to the Virginia House Majority leader. His refusal to accept these petitions from his constituents was the catalyst for the 1977 Virginia election project, which resulted in his defeat after 22 years in office.
Although a Quaker herself, she advocated for the ordination of Episcopal and Catholic women and women’s rights in the Mormon Church. She took part in chaining shut the Republican National Headquarters, chaining herself to the White House fence, protesting at the National Archives in 1982 because it wouldn’t take steps to ignore a time limit to certify the ERA. Today she continues her activism with the Silver Panthers and working with Kenyan pastors, writing a pamphlet on the Biblical Basis to End Wife Beating in 2020. Georgia has discovered that she is “comfortable with chaos” and that “social justice is an unpaid, unending career.”
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday-Wednesday, March 10-11 — Uplands Lifelong Learning Institute presents Mark Altschuler, Ph.D., to explore short stories by Tobias Wolff. Visit ullipleasanthill.org for times and details. You can download the stories from this site.
Tuesday, March 10, 10 a.m., Pleasant Hill Community House, Action by Christians Against Torture meeting with Joe Sherrill as guest speaker. He works with safety management at Oak Ridge. Call 931-337-9220 for info.
The Grab thrift store is open form 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 9547 Hwy. 70 W. Note: The Grab does not have a public bathroom. Reminder: When schools are closed for inclement weather, the Grab will be closed also.
Tuesday, March 10, Noon, Pleasant Hill emergency siren test.
Tuesday, March 10, 6 p.m., Pleasant Hill Town Council meeting at Pleasant Hill Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
Wednesday, March 11, Recycling pick-up at curbs of homes for all Pleasant Hill residents.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-noon, Trash and Treasure Sale preparation at Blue Barn on Lake Drive. Volunteers needed, or drop off contributions.
Wednesday, March 11, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Heritage Hall on Church Dr., AARP Tax Assistance, free service. Call 931-277-3644 to make an appointment.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursday, March 12, 10 a.m. in Heritage Hall. Memory Care Support Group. All welcome.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., Fair Trade Room open in Pleasant Hill Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate, SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. ,and Saturdays, 10 a.m. -noon, recycling at Pleasant Hill Town Hall, 351 E. Main St., 931-277-3813.
Friday, March 13, hike to Meadow Creek Lake and Bee Rock Overlook, Monterey. Meet at 9:15 a.m. in the Aquatic Center parking lot on West Lake Rd. to carpool to the trailhead.
Saturday, March 14, 3:14 pm, Adshead Hall, Annual Pi Day Celebration. Celebrate mathematics by sharing a pi(e). Call Sharron, 931-267-5612.
Sunday, March 15, 8 a.m., Documentary, Confronting Isis: The Status of the Battle in Room 4, Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, Main St. and Church Dr.
Sundays, 9 a.m., Adult book study of Things Hidden by Richard Rohr in Room 1 of Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, Main St. and Church Dr.
