Four couples who have had a variety of careers all around the country discovered that they had something in common when they retired to Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill: They were all married on July 16, although on various years.
Three of the couples have been celebrating together since 2013. Newly arrived last year, Karen Woods and Marshall Scott have joined this exclusive group as they celebrated during lunch at Grinder House in Crossville. They also have been married the fewest number of years, July 16, 1988 in Elk Grove Village, IL.
Marshall, a Knoxville native, is an ordained Episcopal priest who spent the majority of his career in hospital ministry in Detroit, Chicago and Kansas City. He had been a lay minister at St. Raphael’s Episcopal Church in Crossville in the summer of 1980 living in the Munson cabin in Uplands Village. Karen, born in Memphis, has had an eclectic career as a nurse in hospice case management and compliance, a vet tech, and then a manager of a community garden.
She gravitated to Buddhism from her ELCA Lutheran faith and now is a monastic and Dharma teacher. As a member of the Worker Sisters of the Holy Spirit in Kansas City, she met Finley Brown and Janeen and Bill Carrell from Uplands Village, which drew them to Pleasant Hill.
Mary and Bill Ruth were married July 16, 1966, in Hebron CT, and retired to Uplands Village in 2010. They raised their family and had careers in Connecticut; Bill in insurance, Mary in the Connecticut United Church of Christ Conference and as an elected Connecticut tax collector. Taking early retirement they relocated to their alma mater area in Elon, NC. There, they worked teaching and volunteering in several nonprofit projects.
They brought that volunteer spirit to Uplands Village, putting it to good use in many activities in Pleasant Hill and Cumberland County. They spend two or three months each year volunteering in other venues, such as Heifer Project in Arkansas or Blowing Rock Retreat Center in North Carolina.
Goldie and Ed Schneider were married July 16, 1955, in Baltimore, MD. Ed’s first career was in civil engineering, primarily highway design until called into ordained ministry in 1968 with the United Church of Christ. He served churches in Baltimore, Pennsylvania and New Jersey before being called to be minister of the Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, in 1991. Goldie was a human resource professional before moving to Tennessee and has devoted most of her time here volunteering in the Pleasant Hill Elementary School, the church, and the Grab thrift shop. They joined Uplands Village in 2001 after Ed’s retirement.
The couple married the longest are Ann and Frank Meisamer, who married on July 16, 1949, having the distinction of being married on the lawn of the Pleasant Hill Academy’s principal’s home.
They were both born in Uplands’ Cumberland General Hospital here in Pleasant Hill. Ann’s father, T. L. Cunningham was the manager of the Academy farm where Ann lived part of her growing-up years. Frank’s father was the Uplands Hospital superintendent, and his mother was director of nursing.
They both have fond memories of Pleasant Hill Academy. Frank Jr. also became a hospital administrator and CEO of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville. The last ten years of his career, they moved to Atlanta where he served as regional director for the American Hospital Association Region 4, overseeing 1,400 hospitals. Besides teaching in the elementary grades, Ann also worked at Cumberland Medical Center, and had a booth in an antique mall in Atlanta.
They never lost touch with their friends in Pleasant Hill and in 2010 came full circle in their lives, returning to their starting place.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Tuesday and Thursday: Grab Thrift Shop at 9547 Hwy 70 W. regular store hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Due to theft problems, donations to The Grab need to be left inside during business hours. Call the manager at 931-287-3018 if you have large items or a big load.
Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays from 2-5 p.m., Pioneer Hall Museum is open for your visits until the end of October. If you have visitors at any other time, feel free to call Sharon at 931-277-5226 or Chris at 931-277-3742. They will try to arrange a special tour. www.pioneerhallmuseum.net.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
