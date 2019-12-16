December is an exciting time at Pleasant Hill Elementary School with holiday activities. There has been a full schedule of varsity basketball at each of the county elementary schools. A splendid winter concert was enjoyed by students, teachers, parents and friends Dec. 13. Cameras were busy snapping photos during the Cookies & Cocoa with Santa Dec. 14.
The PTO is providing a Santa Shop where inexpensive gifts can be obtained for family and friends 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 16-18. Volunteers will even festively wrap the gifts so they remain a surprise.
The elves, presents, toys, gingerbread boys and girls, pajama-clad students and Rudolphs will cavort down Main St. from the school to Wharton Homes and back, detouring under the Fletcher House of Assisted Care portico, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting. They were rained out on Halloween so they hope to make this annual pilgrimage this time. Classroom parties will add to the fun afterward.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, winter break will begin at 10 a.m., with school not to resume until Jan. 6, 2020. Keep an eye out for more children around during the day as you traverse the streets.
The December Town Council meeting was held on a snowy evening while the town maintenance worker Jaramy was out salting all of Pleasant Hill roads to make them safe for drivers.
The town has free medicine lockboxes available to those who can use them. They are graciously being provided via a grant by the Crossville Drug Coalition. They are brand new, very sturdy and a good size. Please go into town hall if interested. A small supply is currently on hand, and more can be obtained until the supply is exhausted.
Building Inspector Erin Arnold has passed two more certification tests and only has one more to go.
The boxes with the coats and toys donations have been picked up, but donations can still be dropped off at Town Hall to be delivered in time for the holidays.
The town property for sale on Deep Water Rd. has been bush hogged to make it more salable.
Regulations for wine sales have been given to merchants involved so they know what is necessary for compliance.
The town food pantry is being well used, and the town has received thank-you notes for providing goods. For winter months, donations should be paper products or dry goods that won’t freeze.
A resident living on Hwy. 70 asked what would be the timeline for being de-annexed from Pleasant Hill after stating that they feel they receive no benefits from being in the town. Mayor Lisa Patrick told them that they are valued as town residents, but informed them that Tennessee is one of 10 states that does not allow citizens to request de-annexation.
However, the town clerk is researching past ordinances from other administrations, and the town council set up an open meeting on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, when they will discuss concerns raised pertinent to changes that the present town council can fix. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., and although not an opportunity for citizens to comment further, they are invited to attend and listen to the deliberations.
At the November Town Hall meeting, many residents attending requested the town consider rescinding Ordinance 2019-01 on burning regulations since it is redundant of those already in place by the county and state. Therefore, Ordinance 2019-08 was passed at this meeting on second reading, which will nullify the previous ordinance. All future inquiries and/or complaints will be referred to the Tennessee Department of Forestry.
Other actions by the council changed the Beverage and Alcoholic Board name back to the Beer Board (required by state), moved CDs into state-endorsed investments (if there is no penalty) and approved Christmas bonuses for staff.
Other discussions involved emptying of recycling bin and glass barrel, removal of an abandoned car, review of “Priorities for 2019” (find summaries in December Town Talk), charter update meeting by the council on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, and yearly reviews of staff.
The town hall office and maintenance department will be closed Christmas week, Dec. 23-27, except for regular trash pickup on Thursday, Dec. 26. There will be no brush pickup on Tuesday, Dec. 24. The normal schedule will resume the week of Dec. 30.
This week in Pleasant Hill:
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 1:15 p.m. — Pleasant Hill Elementary School costumed holiday parade down Main St. to Wharton Homes, through Fletcher House portico and back to school. Be aware that Main St. will be closed to traffic during the parade.
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2 p.m. — Documentaries about “Personal Problems” in Room 4, Pleasant Hill Community Church, United Church of Christ, Main St. and Church Dr.
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m. — Pleasant Hill Community Church Christmas party potluck in Adshead Hall of Fletcher House.
Wednesdays, 6 p.m., Bible study and prayer at Pleasant Hill Baptist Mission at 39 Browntown Rd. near Main St.
Thursdays, 2-4 p.m. — Fair Trade Room open in Pleasant Hill Community Church. Coffee, tea, chocolate and SERRV crafts from around the world. Supports co-ops and crafters with a “fair” price for their goods.
Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. — Community Bridge in the Fletcher House Dining Room. All are welcome. Call 931-277-5977.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve service followed by a Christmas tea at Pleasant Hill Community Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.