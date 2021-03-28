As Pleasant Hill grew the homeowners who named the streets evidently loved trees.
We find North & South Sycamore streets, Holly Rd., Laurel Lane, Maple Circle, Oak, Elm, and Hickory Hill.
Then there is Wood Lane, Evergreen Place, and Pine Trail. Pleasant Hill and its surroundings have some beautiful hemlocks, many over 100 years old, very stately and tall.
One example is in the Old Pleasant Hill Cemetery, across from Dr. May Cravath Wharton’s tombstone. No one knows for sure, but it is estimated to be around 300 years old. It was damaged by the 2015 ice storm, the 2016 summer drought and the hemlock wooly adelgid, but it is recovering.
Some of the residents of Pleasant Hill celebrated Arbor Day this year by transplanting, pruning and otherwise caring for the many trees that grace this community.
They recognize the value of trees in reducing topsoil erosion, producing life-giving oxygen, sequestering carbon, and reducing global warming.
Trees are an excellent means of adding beauty to a home’s landscape, with colorful spring blossoms and fall leaves, as well as providing shade, which can lower utility bills, and provide food and shelter for wildlife.
Arbor Day is usually celebrated on the last Friday in April, although some states observe it on dates that better coincide with the local area’s planting times.
For instance, Hawaii celebrates Arbor Day on the first Friday of November, and Alaskans celebrate it on the third Monday in May.
Its purpose is to encourage people to plant trees, and many communities traditionally take the opportunity to organize tree-planting and litter-collecting events on or around the holiday.
A popular Arbor Day tradition is to plant a tree in honor or memory of a loved one.
In Cumberland County, the Arbor Day observance was Friday, March 5, with the annual tree giveaway at Centennial Park. Crossville Tree Board members, along with volunteers from Cumberland County Master Gardeners and Wyndham Resort, distributed approximately 3,500 seedlings from 17 different species along with tree-planting tips.
Several from Pleasant Hill took advantage of this bargain to obtain and plant young trees to augment those that have been damaged by weather or insects or logged when building homes.
The mayors of Crossville and Pleasant Hill issued proclamations about the observance.
On March 20, thousands of volunteers planted more than 50,000 native trees in every county in the state during Tennessee Tree Day. This event is organized every year by the Tennessee Environmental Council, a nonprofit organization based in Nashville, with Tennessee’s Department of Agriculture, Division of Forestry playing a vital role.
The annual statewide event was recently endorsed by the Tennessee State House of Representatives, which voted unanimously in favor of a joint “Tennessee Tree Day Resolution.”
Arbor Day sprouted from the mind of a zealous tree lover named Julius Sterling Morton, who had a passion for planting all kinds of trees.
Morton was born in Adams, NY, in 1832. After his wedding day in October 1854, he and his bride, Caroline Joy French, headed west for adventure in the wilds of Nebraska Territory.
The couple settled on 160 treeless acres (the key word here is “treeless”). Along with having a busy career and four sons, Morton planted thousands of trees on the homestead he called the Morton “ranche.”
He planted an apple orchard, as well as peach, plum, and pear trees, plus cottonwoods, evergreens, beeches and more.
Morton worked as a journalist and a politician, becoming secretary and acting governor of the Nebraska Territory from 1858-’61.
In 1872, Morton declared: “If I had the power, I would compel every man in the State who had a home of his own to plant out and cultivate fruit trees.”
The first Arbor Day occurred April 10, 1872, in Nebraska City, NE. It’s estimated that nearly 1 million trees were planted on this day. By 1885, Arbor Day had become a legal holiday in Nebraska. (The date was changed to April 22 to honor Morton’s birthday.) On that day, thousands of Nebraska City citizens turned out for one big party, including 1,000 school-children who formed a parade.
In 1893, President Grover Cleveland appointed Morton U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. He also served on the Nebraska State Board of Agriculture and the State Horticultural Society.
Within 20 years of its creation, the holiday was celebrated in every American state except Delaware, which eventually joined in.
The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit conservation and education organization founded in 1972 in Nebraska by John Rosenow. It is the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to tree planting. The Foundation’s stated corporate mission is “to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees”. Anyone becoming a member receives 10 free trees.
